El Clasico: Gerard Pique Requests Camp Nou Not To Abuse Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid played against Barcelona in a thrilling draw and both sides were unable to score throughout the game. The match was marred by controversy, both on and off the field. While there were threats from Catalonian protesters targetting the game, the match also saw abuses targetted towards Madrid players.

Also Read | El Clasico: Real Madrid Officially Criticise Referee's Decisions During The Match Vs Barca

El Clasico: Sergio Ramos was jeered at by Camp Nou

In one such incident, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos was being jeered at by Camp Nou. Despite being Spain’s captain, the defender has always been a controversial figure at Catalonia. He has been involved in altercations with former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol as well, courtesy of a heated rivalry between the two clubs.

El Clasico: Gerard Pique asked the fans not to boo Sergio Ramos

Gerard Pique and Sergio Ramos have frequently been against each other, exchanging words during their Clasico matches. However, this time around, Ramos received support from his Barcelona counterpart. Pique was snapped asking fans not to boo the Real Madrid captain. During the second half, Pique gestured at the fans to stop hurling abuses at Ramos and rather respect him.

Also Read | El Clasico: Catalans Protest, Clash With Police At Football Match In Spain

El Clasico: Sergio Ramos is the player with most El Clasico appearances

Sergio Ramos registered another record to his name when he started against Barcelona. He became the player with the most appearances in El Clasico (43). Sergio Ramos was asked about the match result after the game. To which, the captain replied that they could not be happy when they did not win. He added that winning a point at Camp Nou was always a positive result.

Also Read | El Clasico: Twitter Stunned Over Barcelona's Goalless Draw Against Real Madrid

El Clasico: Barcelona lead in LaLiga

The draw means that Barcelona are still top of LaLiga with 36 points, while Real Madrid are second with equal points. Real Madrid will next play against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, December 22, 2019 (December 23 IST). Barcelona will face Alaves on Saturday, December 21.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Net Worth, Salary And His El Clasico Record For Barcelona