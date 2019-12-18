Lionel Messi Net Worth, Salary And His El Clasico Record For Barcelona

Lionel Messi, an Argentine professional footballer, is often considered by many as the best football player in the world today. He is also regarded as one of the all-time greats. Having set countless records and won astonishing titles throughout his career, the soccer legend continues to write the narrative for Barcelona and the sport of football. He has also won the Ballon d'Or award a record six times for being the best player of the year.

Lionel Messi net worth

Lionel Messi has a net worth that currently stands at an estimated $400 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. It makes him one of the richest athletes in the world. A major portion of this comes from his endorsement deals alone.

Lionel Messi salary

After signing with Barcelona in 2017, Lionel Messi became the highest-paid soccer player in the world. He topped the Forbes list of highest-earning athletes this year. As reported by Investopedia, he earned a staggering $111 million and took home $84 million in salary and winnings. Apart from the salary, he also made another $27 million in endorsements deals.

Lionel Messi El Clasico record

The Barcelona star may be entering his twilight years but he still has a lot left to give. He admittedly relies on others to carry out his defensive duties. It was confirmed in 2017 that the Spanish star spent about 83.1% of his time on the pitch against Real Madrid at a walking pace. He ran for only 4.95% through the game.

If there is a game where the Spanish star can be counted on to deliver his best, it is the El Clasico. Lionel Messi holds a record in the fixture having scored 26 goals in his 41 appearances against Real Madrid.

🇦🇷 Lionel Messi's movement during El Clásico:



🚶‍♂ Walking - 83.1%

🏃‍♂ Jogging - 10.8%

💨 Running - 4.95%

⚡ Sprinting - 1.15%

🍾 Match Rating: 10/10



😎 The Genius of Lionel Messi pic.twitter.com/OFlc7wOxPn — SPORF (@Sporf) December 29, 2017

