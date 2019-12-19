El Clasico: Real Madrid Officially Criticise Referee's Decisions During The Match Vs Barca

Real Madrid played against Barcelona in one of the most controversial El Clasicos in recent years. The match played at Camp Nou ended in a draw, with both sides unable to score past each other. However, the match has cast further doubts on refereeing decisions and the use of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology in the game.

El Clasico: Real Madrid officially criticise referee's decision

Real Madrid criticised referee Hernandez Hernandez for his lack of decision-making ability while making critical calls. Captain Sergio Ramos also questioned the accessibility of VAR after the game. Ramos cast doubts over the decisions of the referee as they were denied two appeals for penalties. They were also not re-checked by VAR.

El Clasico: Real Madrid's official website mention two incidents surrounding Raphael Varane

Real Madrid's official website mentioned two incidents against centre back Raphael Varane. In the first incident, his French counterpart Clement Lenglet pulled down Varane in the penalty area, but the referee did not pay heed to Real Madrid’s appeal for a penalty. In the second incident, Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic was seen pulling Varane’s shirt during a corner kick. Sergio Ramos spoke to Movistar after the game and highlighted the controversy. He claimed that the team saw both the challenges against Varane during the first-half break and they looked pretty clear. They were both clear penalties but they could not change anything once the game was over.

El Clasico: Sergio Ramos became the player with most Clasico appearances

Sergio Ramos registered another record to his name when he played in the Clasico against Barcelona. He became the player with the most El Clasico appearances (43). Sergio Ramos was asked about the match result. The captain replied that they could not be happy when they did not win, but winning a point at Camp Nou was always a positive result. He added that they controlled the game well and had more chances than Barcelona.

El Clasico: Barcelona are leading in LaLiga

The draw means that Barcelona are still on top of LaLiga table with 36 points. Real Madrid are second with equal points. Real Madrid will next play against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, December 22, 2019 (December 23 IST). On the other hand, Barcelona will face Alaves on Saturday, December 21.