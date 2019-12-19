El Clasico: Twitter Stunned Over Barcelona's Goalless Draw Against Real Madrid

Real Madrid played against Barcelona in the most-anticipated El Clasico on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. The match ended in a draw with both sides failing to score past each other. The draw means that Barcelona is still top of the table in LaLiga.

El Clasico: Twitterati reacted to the draw

VALVERDE MUST LEAVE ! We are tired, Barcelona is playing like Bilbao.

This is the WORST barça of the last 20 years — San-Messi ⚜️ (@Mahdi_Aj) December 18, 2019

Benzema was on point today just needed the finish touch — Alhareth (@Alharet11036912) December 18, 2019

Real were the better team! They played very well! — Mark Lundie (@MarkLundie1) December 18, 2019

Good played by Madrid .they deserve the victory — Muhammad rouf (@rouf303090) December 18, 2019

Valverde out 🤮 — Yacine Belhocine 🇩🇿 (@YacineBelho) December 18, 2019

El Clasico: Sergio Ramos questioned the use of VAR

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos spoke to Movistar after the match and questioned the effectiveness of Video Assistant Referee (VAR). Real had been denied two penalty claims in the first half of the match. In the first incident, defender Raphael Varane was brought down in the penalty area by Clement Lenglet. In the second instance, midfielder Ivan Rakitic pulled Varane’s shirt in the penalty area. However, the referee did not pay heed to Real Madrid’s demand for a VAR review in both the incidents.

Ramos stated that they had seen the video of the two incidents during the first-half break and found it to be worthy of being penalised. He also commented on his team’s performance, saying that he was not happy with the result but it was difficult to win a point at Camp Nou. Real Madrid also saw a goal from Gareth Bale ruled out as offside, correctly by VAR.

El Clasico: Barcelona are top of LaLiga points table

The draw means that Barcelona is still at the top of the LaLiga points table. Real Madrid and Barcelona have both bagged 36 points, with Barcelona having an advantage due to the goal difference ratio. Real Madrid will next play against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, December 22, 2019, while Barcelona will play against Alaves on Saturday, December 21.

