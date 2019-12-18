El Clasico: Sergio Ramos And Gerard Pique Spotted Kissing Hours Before Crunch Clash

Real Madrid will play against Barcelona on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 (December 19 according to IST). The match was to be originally played on October 26, 2019, but was postponed due to protests by Catalonian independence groups. Ahead of the much-awaited fixture, a graffiti of Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique is doing the rounds on the internet.

👊⚽✨ Warm up for #ElClasico with some of our best goals against @FCBarcelona at the Camp Nou! #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/YLAzl0FmkJ — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) December 17, 2019

El Clasico: Graffiti artist Tvboy is famous for his El Clasico graffiti

Graffiti artist Tvboy has created a graffiti again, this time with a message for reconciliation: 'Spain, kiss and talk'. The graffiti was created in the city of Barcelona ahead of the highly anticipated clash in world football. The artist has also created graffiti in the past. His most famous graffiti include Pep Guardiola kissing Jose Mourinho, Cristiano Ronaldo in his rainbow shorts and Lionel Messi kissing Cristiano Ronaldo.

El Clasico: The match was postponed due to Catalonian Independence protests

Barcelona and Real Madrid were originally expected to play on October 26, 2019. However, Catalonian Independence protests forced RFEF to postpone the fixture. In November, both the teams agreed with LaLiga to play the game on December 18. Reports in Britain had suggested that the Catalan protest group 'Democratic Tsunami' are planning to protest during the game. They have also threatened to block the streets leading to Camp Nou with more than 20,000 people expected to demonstrate their strength in the protest. Democratic Tsunami have been advocating for the independence of Catalonia and have targetted El Clasico as a major platform to voice their protests.

El Clasico: Barcelona are leading in LaLiga

Barcelona are leading in the LaLiga points table with 35 points. Real Madrid have the same number of points and they are placed second in the table. The LaLiga leaders drew against Real Sociedad in their recent clash with both sides scoring two past each other. Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez scored for Barcelona to salvage a point for their side. Real Madrid, on the other hand, drew against Valencia with strikes from Carlos Soler and Karim Benzema for their respective teams.

