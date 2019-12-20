El Clasico: Zinedine Zidane Goes Undefeated At Camp Nou, Sets New Record

Real Madrid played against Barcelona in a thrilling draw and both sides were unable to score throughout the game. The match was marred by controversy, both on and off the field. While there were threats from Catalonian protesters targetting the game, the match also saw abuses targetted towards Madrid players.

El Clasico: Zinedine Zidane is yet to lose at Camp Nou

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has created another record after the recent draw at Camp Nou. This was Zidane’s fifth game against Barcelona at Camp Nou. The Frenchman is yet to suffer a defeat against Barcelona. This makes him the first manager in history to leave Camp Nou without losing in his first five visits. Zidane has secured three wins along with two draws at Camp Nou against Madrid’s arch-rivals.

El Clasico: Ernesto Valverde equalled Pep Guardiola's record

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde also equaled former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola’s record. The manager has gone seven El Clasicos unbeaten since his arrival. He was last defeated by Real Madrid in the Super Copa de Espana in 2017, losing 5-1 on aggregate. Pep Guardiola was the last manager to achieve this feat between 2011 and 2012.

El Clasico: Gerard Pique asked fans not to boo Sergio Ramos

Gerard Pique and Sergio Ramos have frequently been against each other, exchanging words during their Clasico matches. However, this time around, Ramos received support from his Barcelona counterpart. Pique was snapped asking fans not to boo the Real Madrid captain. During the second half, Pique gestured at the fans to stop hurling abuses at Ramos and rather respect him.

El Clasico: Barcelona lead in LaLiga

The draw means that Barcelona are still top of LaLiga with 36 points, while Real Madrid are second with equal points. Real Madrid will next play against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, December 22, 2019 (December 23 IST). Barcelona will face Alaves on Saturday, December 21.