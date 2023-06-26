El Salvador Vs Martinique LIVE Stream: Here's How To Watch CONCACAF Gold Cup In India, UK

Why you're reading this: The CONCACAF Gold Cup is being staged in the United States and Canada. 16 teams have been divided into four groups and the top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stages. This tournament could be an opportunity for the minnow teams to inflict a major upset on the mighty sides.

3 things you need to know

Qatar was invited to the CONCACAF Gold Cup as per the ritual

Top 15 teams from the CONCACAF are participating in the tournament

United States are the defending champion of the tournament

EL Salvador will take on Martinique in a Group C Encounter at DRV PNK Stadium in Florida in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

EL Salvador vs Martinique live streaming details

Where is the El Salvador vs Martinique CONCACAF Gold Cup match being held?

The CONCACAF Gold Cup match between El Salvador and Martinique will be held at DRV PNK Stadium in Florida.

When will the El Salvador vs Martinique CONCACAF Gold Cup match begin?

The CONCACAF Gold Cup match between El Salvador and Martinique will begin on Tuesday at 4:00 AM IST.

How to watch the El Salvador vs Martinique CONCACAF Gold Cup match in India?

The CONCACAF Gold Cup match between El Salvador and Martinique will not be televised in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the El Salvador vs Martinique CONCACAF Gold Cup match in India?

The CONCACAF Gold Cup match between El Salvador and Martinique will not be live streamed in India.

How to watch the live streaming of El Salvador vs Martinique CONCACAF Gold Cup match in UK?

The CONCACAF Gold Cup match between El Salvador and Martinique will have a live telecast on premier Sports in the UK. The live streaming will be available on Concacaf Go. The match will start at 11:30 PM BST.

How to watch the live streaming of the El Salvador vs Martinique CONCACAF Gold Cup match in the USA?