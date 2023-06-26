Amid International Retirement Rumours, Lionel Messi Shares Heartwarming Instagram Post

Why you’re reading this: Lionel Messi turned 36 years old this Saturday and celebrated with his family in a special way back at home. The Argentina star is nearing retirement after he decided to quit European football to join Inter Miami in MLS.

3 things you need to know

Lionel Messi said that he won’t participate in the next FIFA World Cup in 2026

Lionel Messi decided not to continue at Paris Saint Germain

The Argentinal captain played 2 friendlies this week in Argentina

Also Read: Chelsea's New Signing Christopher Nkunku Lavishes Praise On Eden Hazard And Didier Drogba

Where did Lionel Messi play?

The emotional ovation from tens of thousands of Boca Juniors supporters during Juan Riquelme's testimonial game on Sunday touched Lionel Messi. The crowd at La Bombonera screamed "Dale Campeon" in celebration of the Argentine superstar's victory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as he competed for Argentina XI versus Boca Juniors, almost bringing him to tears. Even Messi scored a goal during the match, setting off wild celebrations from the typically fervent Boca Juniors fans. This heartfelt outpouring of support from the crowd is yet another illustration of Messi's enormous popularity and the high regard in which he is held in Argentina.

Messi has declared that he will take a well-earned rest before starting a new chapter with Inter Miami. Messi intends to rest and rejuvenate during his break before travelling to Miami to sign with his new team. Next month is likely to see his much-awaited debut as an Inter Miami player. As his deal with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) is slated to expire on June 30.

Also Read: UEFA Champions League Winner Voted Worst Outfield Player In Bundesliga

The 36-year-old recently delighted fans with a remarkable display at his former club Newell's Old Boys, where he participated in a testimonial match for Maxi Rodriguez, his former national team colleague. Celebrating his 36th birthday, Messi showcased his exceptional skills, scoring a stunning hat-trick in the first half, including a trademark free-kick that left spectators in awe.

What did Lionel Messi post on Instagram?

In an Instagram post, Leo went on show his gratitude towards the two nights he spent in Argentina where he was treated like a king he went on to thank Maxi and Roman for inviting the Argentina captain who led Argentina with 3 back to back international trophies. Lionel Messi is reported to retire from Argentina's national football team after the Copa America 2024. The talented footballer went on to scored 102 goals in 174 matches for his country.

Fans around the world eagerly await Messi's official unveiling with Inter Miami, as he prepares to bring his immense talent and unrivalled footballing prowess to the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States.