Emi Martinez Buys US Navy Seals Guard Dog Worth Rs 19 Lakh To Protect His World Cup Medal

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has reportedly purchased a guard dog worth £20,000 (Rs. 19,90,850) to protect his World Cup gold medal.

According to Daily Star, the 30-year-old has bought a Belgian Malinois guard dog, which has received training from US Navy Seals and SAS, to keep it at his home in Argentina to protect his family as well as the World Cup winner's medal. This comes just weeks after Argentina defeated France to win their third World Cup title in Qatar.

Earlier, Martinez took to his official Instagram handle to post pictures of his new tattoo, which he got on his left leg exactly on the same spot from where he stopped a last-minute effort from France at the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. "May passion lead you to glory," the tattoo read.

Argentine artist Juan Pablo Skunca made the tattoo on Martinez's leg. It features a World Cup trophy along with three stars on top to mark Argentina's three title wins (1978, 1986, and 2022).

Martinez mocks Mbappe in World Cup celebrations

Martinez has continued to make headlines following his disrespectful attacks on French forward Kylian Mbappe during Argentina's World Cup victory celebrations. While he was initially spotted making fun of Mbappe in the Argentina team's locker room after the final in Qatar, the Aston Villa goalkeeper was then spotted in Buenos Aires during the team's victory parade clutching a baby doll with Mbappe's face painted on it.

It is important to note that Mbappe was instrumental for France at the World Cup, contributing a hat-trick in the final that gave a scare to Argentina and forced penalty shootouts.

Martinez, though, also had a significant contribution to Argentina's campaign in the World Cup. Argentina advanced to the semifinal stage thanks to Martinez's performance in the quarterfinal matchup with the Netherlands. In the championship match, he once again put on a masterful display, stopping Muani's last-minute shot while also making crucial stops in the World Cup-winning penalty shootouts that Argentina won 4-2 to claim the trophy in Qatar.

Image: Twitter/FIFA