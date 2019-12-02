Neymar Is A Selfish Player Who Only Plays For Himself And Not The Team: Emmanuel Petit

Former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has launched a tirade against Neymar Jr. He's gone ahead and called him selfish. Petit, in an interview with RMC Sport, stated that the Brazil-superstar had no respect for Paris Saint-Germain. Neymar joined PSG in 2017 after a record-breaking $263 million move from Barcelona. He was criticised a lot from Barca supporters as he joined a club only for financial reasons.

Emmanuel Petit is furious on Neymar Jr.

Neymar Jr came under the radar when he apparently forced a move back to his former club in the summer transfer window this season. The 27-year-old was booed by the PSG-supporters when he featured for them early this season. Emmanuel pointed out Neymar's negative attitude towards his club. He said that he ranks himself very highly. According to Petit, the Brazilian does not possess the same amount of talent or skills as compared with some of the players Emmanuel played with in the past.

The former Monaco player stated that it was acceptable when players like Zinedine Zidane or Youri Djorkaeff did not trackback during a match because they contained enough calibre to decide a match on their own. Petit added that Zidane and Djorkaeff were game-changers but Neymar lacks those qualities. Emmanuel termed Neymar as a guy who only plays for himself and not for the team.

Neymar Jr was subbed in the second half when PSG travelled to Bernabeu for their Champions League 2019-20 group stage match. He played a crucial part in helping PSG score the equalizer in the clash and looked to have recovered from his injury. PSG's Ligue 1 2019-10 Matchday 15 clash against Monaco got postponed due to bad weather and they will next play Nantes on Thursday, November 5, 2019 at 1:35 AM (IST).

🗣 Emmanuel Petit on Neymar: “This guy plays for him, and only for him.



“Put yourself in the place of the boys in the PSG dressing room, who live for months with the whims of this guy who sh*ts on the club and their supporters; he has no respect.” 😳 pic.twitter.com/MYY18mY5Mb — Goal (@goal) December 1, 2019

