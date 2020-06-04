Bruno Fernandes Got Emotional And Cried After Securing Manchester United Transfer

Man United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was overwhelmed when he secured a move to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window. Bruno Fernandes revealed that he cried tears of happiness as his dream to play for Man United was finally coming true. The January signing rang up his family members to inform them about his move to Man United after repeatedly being linked with a transfer over the past year.

Bruno Fernandes reveals he cried after securing Man United move

In an Instagram Live session, Bruno Fernandes was in conversation with former Macedonia star Mario Djurovski. The 25-year-old Bruno Fernandes admitted that he felt nervous and scared when Man United first approached him as he had the opportunity to play for one of the biggest teams in the world. More so, Bruno Fernandes explained that he was extremely emotional upon realising that his dream was turning into reality.

The Portuguese midfielder rang up his entire family including his wife, mother, sister and brother to inform them of Man United's interest. However, while speaking on the phone, Bruno Fernandes failed to hold back his tears due to the extreme joy of moving to the Premier League. All of his family members were aware that the Portuguese midfielder wanted to pursue football as a career at a young age and finally achieving his dream move to Man United had Bruno Fernandes overwhelmed.

Bruno Fernandes transfer to Man United: Emotional goodbye to Sporting Lisbon

Earlier this year, on January 29, Man United announced that they had come to an agreement with Primeira Liga club Sporting Lisbon over a Bruno Fernandes transfer. The transfer fee for Bruno Fernandes set the Red Devils back by a reported £67.6 million (€80 million). Bruno Fernandes signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with the Premier League giants and bid an emotional farewell to Sporting Lisbon, a club where he spent two and a half seasons, winning the Portuguese League Cup on two occasions. Bruno Fernandes admitted that he will always hold a special place in his heart for Sporting Lisbon.

Bruno eager to play alongside Paul Pogba

Bruno Fernandes hit the ground running since his move to Man United in January. Fernandes has already scored three goals and provided four assists for Man United so far. However, the United faithful are eager to watch Fernandes and Paul Pogba play together in midfield. Paul Pogba was injured when Fernandes arrived at the club but the World Cup winner is set to return for the final run-in of the Premier League season which is scheduled to begin on June 17. Bruno Fernandes explained that he wants to play with the best players in the world and stated that Paul Pogba fits in that category.

