Luis Suarez Supports Blackout Tuesday, Fans Berate Him For Evra Racism Row

Anti-racism protests have gained pace all over the globe after the brutal murder of George Floyd last week. Many footballers have paid tribute to the Minneapolis man who was subject to police brutality by a police officer named Derek Chauvin. Stars including Bundesliga's Jadon Sancho, Marcus Thuram and Achraf Hakimi sent out strong messages in protest of racial discrimination. Barcelona striker Luis Suarez also expressed his support and participated in the "BlackoutTuesday" movement, only to be slammed by fans for having being involved in the Patrice Evra racism row in the past.

Luis Suarez racism: Barcelona star supports BlackoutTuesday, fans slam him for Evra racism row

A host of Barcelona stars took to Instagram on Tuesday to lend their support to peaceful anti-racism protests all over the globe in wake of George Floyd's brutal murder. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Frenkie De Jong were among the many Barcelona stars to share a black square on their Instagram feed to support the Black Lives Matter movement in line with the BlackoutTuesday movement. Along with the black squares, Barcelona stars also used the #BlackoutTuesday and #BlackLivesMatter hashtags on Instagram to express solidarity and support for the movement.

While most of the Catalan club's stars were praised for lending their support to the Blackout Tuesday movement, Luis Suarez was berated by fans on his post, forcing the star forward to disable comments on his BlackoutTuesday post. Fans hit out at the former Liverpool striker, having being involved in Evra-Luis Suarez racism row during his time in the Premier League.

Luis Suarez racism: The Patrice Evra racism incident

Luis Suarez, during his time at Liverpool, was accused of racially abusing Patrice Evra during a match against Manchester United in October in 2011. The Luis Suarez racism incident saw him banned for eight matches while was also being fined £40,000. Suarez contested the decision and his teammates also supported the striker, which club legend Jamie Carragher years later admitted was a mistake. During the Luis Suarez racism incident, the Uruguayan wrote on his Twitter and Facebook accounts that he was upset by the accusation of racism and denied the claims. In the next match against Manchester United in February, Luis Suarez refused to shake Patrice Evra's hand during the pre-match handshakes. Manager Kenny Dalglish and the now Barcelona striker were later forced to apologise.

