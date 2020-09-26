Emre Asik's Wife Yagmur Asik Reportedly Paid £1m To Get Ex-Turkey International Killed

Former Turkey international Emre Asik was known as a tough and controversial defender during the peak of his playing days. However, 12 years after his retirement, he is back in the news as his wife Yagmur Asik allegedly hatched a plan to have him murdered. The couple have been married for the past eight years and have three children together before the Emre Asik murder plot.

Emre Asik wife Yagmur Asik plots murder, reportedly paid £1m to an assassin

According to Turkish paper Hurriyet as reported by The Sun, Emre Asik's wife allegedly plotted to have her husband murdered. 27-year-old Yagmur Asik was accused of having an affair and the former Turkey international began the process of filing for divorce. However, the report suggests that Yagmur Asik decided to have the former Galatasary defender killed and plotted a conspiracy with her lover Erdi Sungur.

In documents seem to be taken from the public prosecutor's office, Sungur alleged that the Emre Asik wife initially asked him to commit the murder, before splashing £1 million on hiring an assassin. Yagmur Asik's boyfriend revealed that Emre Asik's wife was only interested in retaining the ex-footballer's property after his death. He added that when she asked him to perform the murder, he refused.

He revealed an incident where Yagmur Asik wanted him to shoot at a slice of meat, where he squinted, much to the anger and frustration of Asik. The documents reveal that Yagmur provided a weapon to the assassin and even tried to assist in disposing the body.

However, before committing the Emre Asik murder, the hitman blew the plan and revealed the details to the 46-year-old after a change of heart. Yagmur and Sungur are now in custody and are awaiting trial on an attempt to commit murder. Emre Asik represented all three main Istanbul clubs, Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Besiktas during his 20-year professional career. The defender spent his entire career in Turkey, winning the Super Lig title thrice.

The former Galatasaray star made 34 appearances for the national team and was part of the famed Turkey squad that finished third in the 2002 FIFA World Cup. He retired after the 2008 EURO campaign, where his side bowed out in the semi-final.

(Image Courtesy: Emre Asik, Yagmur Asik Instagram)