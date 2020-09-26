Brighton Vs Man United Live Streaming, Line-ups, How To Watch Premier League Matchday 3

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United, after the opening day defeat against Crystal Palace, will come up against Brighton & Hove Albion. The match will be played on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Here is the Brighton vs Man United live stream details, Premier League Matchday 3 update, Brighton vs Man United predicted line-up and team news.

Brighton vs Man United live stream and schedule

The live broadcast for the Premier League clash will be available on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. The Brighton vs Man United live stream will be done on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, meanwhile, the live scores can be accessed on the official Twitter handles of the two teams. Here are the other Brighton vs Man United live stream details:

Venue: Falmer Stadium

Brighton vs Man United live stream date: Saturday, September 26, 2020

Brighton vs Man United live stream time: 5 pm IST

Brighton vs Man United live stream and preview

👊 𝙍𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙮 𝙩𝙤 𝙜𝙤 𝙖𝙜𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝙤𝙣 𝙝𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙨𝙤𝙞𝙡...#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/xa0t8Nr5WX — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) September 26, 2020

Man United have had a complex start to their Premier League campaign. The Red Devils were defeated 1-3 at home by Crystal Palace. Interestingly, it was only their new signing Donny van de Beek, who scored on his Man United debut. On the other hand, Brighton have played two games in the competition, winning and losing once each. Brighton defeated Newcastle United 3-0 in the previous fixture and look to make the most of the home advantage they would have against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men.

Brighton vs Man United live stream: Brighton vs Man United team news

Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma will not be available for the Man United clash after he received a red card against Newcastle United in the previous clash. Adam Lallana and Davy Propper have been recovering well from their respective injuries and either of the two could start in the heart of the field. Meanwhile, Dale Stephens has joined Burnley this week.

Man United have no fresh injury concerns after the Crystal Palace defeat. Besides, Axel Tuanzebe is nearing a first-team raining return. However, it is unlikely to see him return to the bench before the international break. Phil Jones is also an absentee at the moment for Solskjaer.

Brighton vs Man United predicted line-up

Brighton: Mathew Ryan, Lewis Dunk, Ben White, Adam Webster, Tariq Lamptey, Steven Alzatte, Adam Lallana, Solly March, Aaron Connolly, Neal Maupay, Leandro Trossard

Man United: David de Gea, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Daniel James, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

Brighton vs Man United live stream and Premier League Matchday 3 prediction

Our prediction is that the match will be a 1-1 draw.

Image courtesy: Man United Twitter