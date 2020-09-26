West Brom Vs Chelsea Live Stream, Line-ups, How To Watch Premier League Matchday 3

After two successive defeats in as many games in the Premier League, West Bromwich Albion will host Chelsea. The match will be played on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Here is the West Brom vs Chelsea live stream details, schedule, Premier League Matchday 3 preview, team news and West Brom vs Chelsea predicted line-up.

Also Read | Chelsea present Edouard Mendy as new signing, fans expect £22m 'keeper to replace Kepa

West Brom vs Chelsea live stream and schedule

The Premier League match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. The West Brom vs Chelsea live stream will be done on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, while the timely updates from the match will be provided on the official social media accounts of the two teams. Here are the other West Brom vs Chelsea live stream details:

Venue: The Hawthorns

West Brom vs Chelsea live stream date: Saturday, September 26, 2020

West Brom vs Chelsea live stream time: 10 PM IST

West Brom vs Chelsea live stream and preview

West Brom have endured a difficult start to their Premier League campaign with two consecutive defeats. Having suffered defeats against Leicester City and Everton, West Brom now look to bag an all-important three points against Frank Lampard's men at their home turf. On the other hand, Chelsea have had a mixed start to the season. After defeating Brighton on the opening day, the Blues suffered a 2-0 defeat against defending Premier League champions Liverpool.

Also Read | Chelsea new boy Kai Havertz silences critics with classy hat-trick against Barnsley

West Brom vs Chelsea team news

At least three players are doubtful for West Brom ahead of the Chelsea clash. Kamil Grosicki, Ahmed Hegazi and Hal Robson-Kanu are likely to miss out on the game. Besides, Kenneth Zohore is on the sidelines due to an injury, while Kieran Gibbs is serving his suspension.

On the other hand, Frank Lampard has some major injury concerns. Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Billy Gilmour and Marco Van Ginkel will not be available for the clash due to their respective injuries. Meanwhile, Andreas Christensen stands suspended after being sent off against Liverpool.

Also Read | Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich held secret investments in rival players: Report

West Brom vs Chelsea predicted line-up

West Brom: Sam Johnstone, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Dara O'Shea, Darnell Furlong, Jake Livermore, Romaine Sawyers, Matheus Pereira, Grady Diangana, Callum Robinson

Chelsea: Willy Callabero, Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori, Reece James, Marcos Alonso, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham

Also Read | Chelsea boss Lampard to install CCTV on training ground to prevent leak of tactics: Report

Premier League Matchday 3: West Brom vs Chelsea prediction

Chelsea are the favourites to win the match.

Image courtesy: Chelsea Twitter