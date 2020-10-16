England Fans Love Three Lions’ New Kit Despite Team's Shock Loss To Denmark On Its Debut

The England men's football team sported their new all-blue away strip. The jersey features some trademarks to the 90s and promoting a message of togetherness as the Nike kits depict a “community of lions” involving players and fans together being united in sharing a dream. The blue is complemented by a red Three Lions crest, stripes and a red Nike Swoosh. The kit is completed with dark blue shorts and white socks. The kit donned on Wednesday will be the same kit England will wear at the Euro 2021 next summer.

England fans might be divided about football and thir team's performance but fans appear to love the new kit and took to Twitter to express their delight -

Quite like the blue England kit tonight. âš½ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§ V ðŸ‡©ðŸ‡° — Katie ðŸ‘„ðŸ’„ðŸ’… (@KTFemboy) October 14, 2020

I love the new England kits and this blue one is especially gorgeous on screen. — Jake Entwistle (@JakeEntwistle) October 14, 2020

Disappointed - England team and management.

Impressed - I like the blue kit. — jason kayley (@onejasonkayley) October 14, 2020

UEFA Nations League (England vs Denmark) Eriksen make England pay for Maguire's reckless displays

Christian Eriksen's penalty on his 100th appearance for Denmark earned his side a 1-0 win over England in their Nations League clash at Wembley on Wednesday. This came after a reckless performance by Harry Maguire, whose horrid performance on the pitch continues. The player earlier put up a clumsy show for Manchester United too.

This loss meant an end to a run of nine successive home wins for England and Denmark's first victory over England at Wembley since 1983. This also meant England slipped to third place in Group A2, which is now headed by Belgium with Denmark above England on goal difference. While it was a memorable night for Danish playmaker Eriksen, it was a disappointing one for England, who suffered only their second home defeat in 32 competitive internationals.

For England, Mason Mount came the closest to an equaliser from Declan Rice's 66th-minute corner, only for Kasper Schmeichel to produce a remarkable save. Denmark enjoyed plenty of possession but England looked the more threatening late on and Harry Kane's goalbound header was cleared off the line as Denmark hung on.

England kits - Recalling one of the most disliked jerseys of all-time as Three Lions debut new blue jersey

This famous jersey from the Euro of 96 will indeed be remembered by England fans and footballing fans all over the world that followed the Euro of 96. England goalkeeper David Seaman wore this bright funky design with a lot of colour and England fans pick it to be the worst but that season wasn't that bad as the jersey as England reached the semi-finals losing to Germany on penalties.

