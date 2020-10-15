Bruno Fernandes 'loses Faith' In Solskjaer After Disastrous Transfer Activity: Report

Manchester United's transfer inactivity in the summer left the Old Trafford faithful disgruntled, with frequent social media campaigns being launched to demand the sacking of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as well as executive vice-president Ed Woodward. The dissent against the club hierarchy hasn't just seeped through the Man United fans but has also begun affecting the players, with reports of a spat between Bruno Fernandes and Solskjaer coming to the fore.

Bruno Fernandes and Solskjaer spat out in open

Soslkjaer has had a disastrous start to his second full season at Old Trafford, unwantedly marking it off with a defeat against Crystal Palace in the opener at home. His side could not harbour down the Tottenham wave when Jose Mourinho's men visited the Manchester fortress, smashing six goals past the Red Devils.

If the Premier League humiliation wasn't enough, Man United transfer policy hit rock bottom when they had to hurriedly sign the likes of Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles, and Facundo Pellistri, all of which are now deemed as conciliatory signings. A lack of a decent transfer policy from the club have brought about a dressing room conflict in the open with Bruno Fernandes unhappy with the signings.

Bruno Fernandes lacks faith in Solskjaer

According to several media reports, Bruno Fernandes believes that Solskjaer isn't the right man to lead Man United back to its glorious days. Mirror had earlier reported that the Portuguese midfielder lashed out at his teammates as well as the manager during half time in the game against Tottenham.

Bruno Fernandes yelled at his teammates, saying 'we are supposed to be Man United. This shouldn't be happening.' The reports also insisted that the former Sporting Lisbon midfielder ended up in a heated argument with Solskjaer around the same time, expressing his lack of faith in the Norwegian tactician.

McTominay rubbishes Bruno Fernandes and Solskjaer spat reports

However, Bruno Fernandes' teammate Scott McTominay insists that there are no conflicts at the club. Speaking to TV2 while on international duty, McTominay claimed that the entire club is behind Solskjaer and the players have complete faith in the manager as well as his support staff.

