Man United Fans Wish Harry Maguire Was Banned For Them After Red Card In ENG Vs DEN Game

English defender Harry Maguire has had a torrid time over the past few weeks. The centre back was heavily trolled for his poor defensive performance in the 6-1 defeat to Tottenham at home. Now, the defender has once again attracted the wrath of Man United fans, after he was sent off during England’s UEFA Nations League loss to Denmark.

England vs Denmark match summary

England slipped to third place in their UEFA Nations League group with a surprise home loss to Denmark. It was Danish midfielder Christian Erikson who scored the winner, with the player scoring a penalty in his 100th appearance for Denmark. The defeat also ended a run of nine successive home victories for England, with the hosts also seeing two players sent off, with Harry Maguire and Reece James been given their marching orders

Maguire red card: Maguire highlights

Harry Maguire continued to make headlines for all the wrong reasons, with the 27-year-old sent off after picking up two yellow cards during the England vs Denmark game. Harry Maguire first went into the book for a studs-up challenge on Yussuf Poulsen in the fifth minute. The referee gave Maguire his marching orders in the 31st minute after he fouled Kasper Dolberg as the defender tried to recover from his poor first touch.

Harry Maguire's performance genuinely one of the worst I've seen in an England shirt. Scarily bad. Excellent for Leicester, adequate for Man Utd last season, beyond awful so far this season. Looks totally frazzled by whatever happened in Mikonos. Needs a break. — Oliver Kay (@OliverKay) October 14, 2020

Garry Southgate after the game didn’t seem to have any issues with the Maguire red card, as the coach admitted that the decision was correct. Sky Sports pundit and Man United legend while discussing the Maguire red card criticised the Man United captain, as he claimed that the defender didn’t need to make the challenges in the first place. Many other fans also claimed that irrespective of the red card, the Man United player was struggling during the initial stages of the England vs Denmark game.

Man United fans brutally troll defender as Maguire memes surface

Wish Maguire getting sent off for England make him suspended for United — Ryan Thomas (@Ryan93Thomas) October 14, 2020

Does Maguire getting sent off for England mean he’s banned for the next 432 United games? — Asher (@asherlambert19) October 14, 2020

After Maguire’s awful performance during the England vs Denmark games, many Man United fans trolled the defender. With Maguire now banned for England’s next UEFA Nations League fixture, Man United fans joked that the defender should be banned for the club’s fixtures as well. Several Man United fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure with Maguire, as they asked the centre back to serve his suspension with Man United. Twitter was flooded with countless Harry Maguire memes as well after the England vs Denmark game, with the majority of them poking fun at the player’s abysmal performances for club and country this season.

