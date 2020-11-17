England, France Top Most Valuable Teams At Next Year's Euro 2020: Report

World champions France are well known for their unrealistic squad depth, with many established stars failing to make a cut in the national team squad. Manager Didier Deschamps has a host of options to choose from with many more youngsters making a mark in club football, knocking on the doors for international selection. However, if squad values are to be considered, the Les Blues are second behind England in the most expensive squads assembled for the Euro 2020 according to transfermarkt.

Also Read: Luis Suarez Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Might Miss Atletico Madrid's Clash Vs Barca

Euro 2020 qualifiers: England, France top most valuable international squads list

According to transfermrkt, England have the most expensive squad in terms of market value, with Gareth Southgate's Three Lions squad worth a staggering £1.26 billion. England's market value is boosted by the presence of Man City's Raheem Sterling, Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold with the three young internationals combining for over £320 million in market value. The average age of the Three Lions squad is just 24.8, making them the youngest, in the top 10 valuable squads in Europe.

Also Read: Jose Mourinho SLAMS International Football Safety After Several COVID-19 Positive Reports

Attention turns to Iceland 👊



A session in Belgium this morning for the #ThreeLions as we start preparing for our final game of the year. pic.twitter.com/udAr5I3UYc — England (@England) November 16, 2020

World champions France are at second with the squad worth £931.95 million, largely due to the presence of Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. 2012 European champions Spain are at third, with transfermrkt reporting their squad value at a £758.25 million. Man City's defensive midfielder Rodri is La Roja's most valuable player at £57.60 million, closely followed by Atleti stalwart Koke and Sociedad sensation Mikel Oyarzabal (£54m each).

Also Read: Barcelona TURNED DOWN Erling Haaland In 2019 To Instead Sign Kevin Prince Boateng On Loan

🇫🇷 in training today at the Stade de France ahead of facing Sweden 🇸🇪 on Tuesday evening! #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/YElTkUd8aU — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) November 15, 2020

Defending champions Portugal (£686.25m) are fourth, with Germany (£663.75m) a close fifth, while Belgium (£634.41m) take the sixth spot. Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix and Bernardo Silva (£72m each) were Portugal's most valuable players ahead of captain and leading goal-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo (£54m), while Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry (£81m) was by far Germany's most valuable player. Belgium's charge was led by Man City superstar Kevin De Bruyne, who has a staggering market value of £108m.

Also Read: Paul Pogba Set To Extend His Stay With Man United, Hopes To Perform Better This Season

Fallen giants Italy (£590.85m), Netherlands (£421.65m) were seventh and eighth, followed by World Cup finalists Croatia (£318.24m) and Serbia (£294.93m). AC Milan shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma (£54m) led the list for Italy, while Frenkie De Jong (£63m) dominated the proceeding for the Netherlands. Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (£40m) was Croatia's most valuable player, with Lazio superstar Sergej Milinkovic-Savi leading the charts for Serbia.

(Image Courtesy: England, France Instagram)