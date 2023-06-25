Environmental authorities levy new fine against Neymar Jr. over his Brazil mansion project

Why you're reading this: The past few weeks have been hard for the Brazillian football star Neymar Jr. After a tumultuous hit in his personal life, the PSG forward is now in trouble over matters relating to Environmental affairs. Neymar has received a stick from the Environmental authorities of Brazil for failing to comply with their behest.

3 Things you need to know:

Neymar recently issued a public apology after admitting to have cheated on his pregnant girlfriend

Neymar is out from the football field recovering from an ankle injury

He was fined $1 million by Environment authorities

Environmental authorities levy new fine against Neymar Jr.

Neymar Jr., who has already been fined 5 million reais ($1 million) for carrying out some acts that come as Environmental Infractions, has been slashed a monetary penalty for the second time by the authorities after their orders of halting the construction of an unlicenced project at his mansion outside Rio de Janeiro were not met with action. The focal point is Neymar's luxury property in the resort town of Mangaratiba, where workers were building an artificial lake and a beach.

Upon learning about the development, the authorities instantly issued a restraining order on the site, but as per media reports, the orders were ignored and instead, the former Barcelona plyayer was seen throwing a party at the place and took a swimming round in the illegal water body. However, the government inspectors returned on Saturday, and upon witnessing the violation at the disputed site, the officials decided to slash further fine on Neymar. Per reports, he will be fined an undisclosed amount.

The officials who took the tour of the property have noted the following infractions: River extracted water, Beach sand, a waterway to divert the water.

Neymar's stance on the matter hasn't been communicated but a statement from his side is expected to come out soon.