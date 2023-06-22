Neymar Faces F1 Controversy: What Landed The Football Star In Hot Waters At Spanish GP?

Why You Are Reading This: The Spanish GP 2023 concluded on June 4 with reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen emerging as the race winner. The race was attended by several celebrities across different domains, including the football icon Neymar Jr. The Brazilian footballer was seen spending time with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at the Mercedes garage ahead of the main race on Sunday.

3 Things You Need To Know

The Spanish GP 2023 was the Round 8 of the F1 2023 season

A pre-race incident in Barcelona has reportedly triggered an F1 rule change

Reports claim the incident included the PSG footballer Neymar Jr.

ALSO READ | 'I Did Wrong With You All': PSG Star Neymar's Public Apology To Stuns The Internet

Neymar’s Involvement in a pre-race incident at Spanish GP and what followed next

Formula 1’s growth in popularity among the masses in recent years has witnessed the rising no. of individuals on the racing grid before the commencement of races. Celebrities, invited guests, and media personnel are seen joining team officials on the grid in the build-up to races, which also serves a promotional purpose for the sport. However, a recent pre-race incident ahead of Spanish GP 2023 has reportedly triggered a massive F1 rule change.

As per a report by Motorsport.com, the gird access to celebrities has come under the scanner of FIA, the governing body of the sport. This comes after several guests, including Brazilian soccer superstar Neymar Jr. was seen positioned at the edge of the grass on the main straight during the formation lap of the Spanish GP 2023.

"Measures are being taken to ensure that there is no repeat of the incident

The reports state that the FIA might take a massive call on placing restrictions on grid access. As per Motorsport.com, the FIA president opened up on the matter and said, “We must take learnings from the incident at the Spanish Grand Prix. The FIA has been assured by Stefano Domenicali [F1 CEO] that measures are being taken to ensure that there is no repeat of the incident”.

ALSO READ | F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen, Hamilton And Alonso Engage In Awkward Post-race Chat; Watch

The FIA is currently awaiting the review of a similar incident of track invasion that took place during the Australian GP 2023. A major accident was avoided in the final lap of the race when Alpine driver decided to pit for the mandatory pit stop but was shocked to see race officials on the pit lane. He was quick with his car maneuver and successfully avoided what could have been a catastrophe.