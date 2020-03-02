Premier League Results, Highlights And Standings After Matchday 28 Shocked Liverpool

Premier League Matchday 28 results were not quite as expected as a few top teams faced shocking results. Manchester City and Aston Villa will have their Premier League fixtures postponed due to their Carabao Cup final. Read on to check out the Premier League results, Premier League standings and the Premier League highlights.

Premier League results: Premier League standings after Matchday 28

The biggest shock among the Premier League results took place at Vicarage Road as Watford handed Liverpool their first defeat of the season moving out of the relegation zone. The other results that affected the Premier League standings were Wolves beating Tottenham, by coming from behind on two occasions. Another entertaining game that took place on Sunday was between Everton and Manchester United as the two teams shared a point after a 1-1 draw. The second biggest shock of Premier League Matchday 28 was when Norwich City beat Leicester City 1-0 at Carrow Raod. Four goals were shared between Bournemouth and Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium and the Premier League results can be viewed below.

ALSO READ: LaLiga Matchday 26 Review: Real Madrid Win El Clasico, Atletico Madrid Falter Again

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Cheers For Real Madrid As Zidane's Men Down Barcelona 2-0

Premier League standings after Premier League results from Matchday 28

Here are the Premier League standings after a dramatic weekend of top-flight action.

ALSO READ: Invincible No More: Liverpool Loses For 1st Time In EPL

Premier League results: Premier League highlights

Fans can catch the Premier League results as well as the Premier League highlights below.

ALSO READ: Klopp Believes That Liverpool Can Now Play Freely Since 'invincibles' Pressure Is Off

Liverpool suffer first Premier League loss this season:

Very few could have foreseen the Premier League game between Liverpool and Watford as an Ismaila Sarr brace and Troy Deeney gave the Premier League highlights and the Premier League results am extremely different format.

This meant that Liverpool will not be going unbeaten this season and Arsenal will continue to be the only team with the 'Invincible' tag.