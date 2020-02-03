Liverpool Could Get A Guard Of Honour From Manchester City If They Win Their Next 6 Games

Liverpool are experiencing a stunning run of form in the Premier League this season. Jurgen Klopp's side have won a total of 24 games out of 25 games played this season. They have only dropped points against Manchester United. Liverpool have bagged 73 points this season and are very close to sealing their first top-tier cup in 30 years. Every single player is giving their best for Liverpool this season and the results are there for everyone to see.

Manchester City can give a guard of honour to Liverpool

Liverpool can receive a guard of honour from Manchester City in their second leg clash of Premier League 2019-20. If the Reds manage to win their next six games, Pep Guardiola's team may choose to give Liverpool a guard of honour at Etihad. A win in their next six matches will seal the title for Liverpool this season. Looking at Liverpool's stunning form, we can say that they have the potential to win the next six games in a row. The Reds will face Norwich, Watford, Everton, West Ham, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace in the course of these six games.

Guardiola on Liverpool: "They are unstoppable. They have a lot of points, we dropped points in the games that we played quite similar to today. Even when we played Anfield. Now it’s to try to qualify for the Champions League next season.” — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) February 2, 2020

Liverpool are currently 22 points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table. Mohammad Salah inspired Liverpool inflicted a 4-0 win over Southampton in their Matchday 25 clash. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City were beaten by Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur. City were reduced to 10 men and Spurs took full advantage of the situation to bank all three points from the game.

