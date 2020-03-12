Premier League Matches To Be Played In Empty Stadiums Due To Coronavirus Outbreak: Report

Premier League is the latest European football league to be affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. As per reports in The Times, all English top-flight matches will be played behind closed doors from now onwards. After a recent meeting with government officials, the English Football Association was forced to come to this conclusion in order to restrict the spread of the disease.

No handshakes, no problem. 😉



Gini Wijnaldum and Nathan Ake improvising with the 'elbow bump' in the first Premier League game after pre-match handshakes were ditched due to the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/HQPdqhRncS — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 7, 2020

All remaining English Premier League matches to be played behind closed doors: Report

BREAKING: All football matches in England will be played behind closed doors under government plans to combat coronavirus that could be triggered as early as tomorrow. The current season will not be postponed but instead Premier league matches will be moved BCD. [@TimesSport] — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) March 11, 2020

The Serie A in Italy has already been suspended while the French Ligue 1 and Spanish La Liga games are being played in empty stadiums. Last night's UEFA Champions League match between PSG and Borussia Dortmund was also played behind closed doors. Now, it looks like English football will also be forced to follow the same trend as “to avoid congregation of people”.

The report states that the Premier League will not be postponed but matches will be played behind closed doors. Premier League Coronavirus threat will also mean that pubs will stop match screenings until further notice. Up until March 12, 450 people in Britain have been infected by coronavirus and eight have died.

How the table looks ahead of the weekend... pic.twitter.com/Npke6wZ3c4 — Premier League (@premierleague) March 11, 2020

