Premier League Matches To Be Played In Empty Stadiums Due To Coronavirus Outbreak: Report

Football News

The remainder of this year's English Premier League matches will most likely be played behind closed doors in empty stadiums as per recent reports.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Premier League

Premier League is the latest European football league to be affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. As per reports in The Times, all English top-flight matches will be played behind closed doors from now onwards. After a recent meeting with government officials, the English Football Association was forced to come to this conclusion in order to restrict the spread of the disease. 

Premier League Coronavirus

Premier League ban handshakes

Premier League Coronavirus

All remaining English Premier League matches to be played behind closed doors: Report

Premier League Coronavirus update

The Serie A in Italy has already been suspended while the French Ligue 1 and Spanish La Liga games are being played in empty stadiums. Last night's UEFA Champions League match between PSG and Borussia Dortmund was also played behind closed doors. Now, it looks like English football will also be forced to follow the same trend as “to avoid congregation of people”.

The report states that the Premier League will not be postponed but matches will be played behind closed doors. Premier League Coronavirus threat will also mean that pubs will stop match screenings until further notice. Up until March 12, 450 people in Britain have been infected by coronavirus and eight have died.

Premier League standings

First Published:
