James Rodriguez To Wolves? Premier League Side Set For €80 Million Bid For Colombian Star

'Galactico' is the term Real Madrid use to call their star signings. The club's President Florentino Perez promised in his memo that he will sign the best player in the world every year if he is elected as the helm of the LaLiga heavyweights and that is exactly what he has done. It started with Luis Figo and then came other superstars from around the world. David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo, Kaka, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and so on. Some stars did wonders in the famous white jersey while some failed to live up to their expectations. One such 'Galactico' is Colombia's James Rodriguez.

Also Read | Real Madrid Fans React In Fury After Loss Against Betis, Barcelona Back On Top In LaLiga

James Rodriguez rose to fame with his stunning display of form in the 2014 World Cup. James Rodriguez caught Real Madrid's eyes and then next thing everybody knew was that the midfielder is on a flight to the Spanish capital. James Rodriguez impressed everyone in his initial days and was considered as Real Madrid's future superstar. However, things went downhill for the 28-year-old and he was sent out on a loan to Bayern Munich in 2017, where he spent two seasons before returning to the Bernabeu in 2019.

Also Read | Luka Doncic And Eden Hazard's Bromance On Show After Mavericks Edge Pelicans In Thriller

Real Madrid transfer news: James Rodriguez to make a LaLiga exit?

James Rodriguez, despite of all the talent he possesses, does not clearly fit in Zinedine Zidane's plan. With regular injuries and poor form, Rodriguez has been left out of Real Madrid's squad for most of the 2019-20 season. Bayern Munich had an option to buy James Rodriguez for a reported sum of €45Million, but they eventually declined the offer. Now, Real Madrid have another bidder for the Colombian and it's all the way from England. The recently promoted side, Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing the midfielder for a reported sum of €80 million.

Also Read | Barcelona Manager Quique Setien Losing The Dressing Room As Stars "doubt His Capabilities"

Wolves to offload Raul Jimenez?

Nuno Espírito Santo's side are slowly emerging as one of the respected sides in Premier League and they have enough potential to pull off a Leicester City in the coming years. The squad is perfectly managed with the quality of players around the world. James Rodriguez can blend in perfectly with the likes of Diogo Jota and Adama Traore if the deal is successful. As reported by The Sun, Wolves are set to sell Raul Jimenez to collect funds for Rodriguez.

The Premier League side are already in talks with the super agent Jorge Mendes to move ahead with the deal. James Rodriguez going to Wolves could prove to be a good move as the Colombian needs to add playing time to his name. Rodriguez is nothing but deadwood in Zidane's eyes and a move to a rising club like Wolves can play a big role in the Colombian's career. Wolves are currently on the sixth spot of the Premier League points table and have a fair chance to qualify for the Europa League next season.

Also Read | Liverpool May Celebrate Premier League Title Win Without Any Fans Amid Coronavirus Scare