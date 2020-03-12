Premier League Players BANNED From Holding Mascots' Hands In Bid To Battle Coronavirus

Amidst the growing coronavirus threat in the world, Premier League clubs have decided to ban players from holding Premier League mascots' hands as they make their way to the pitch. Europe has been grasped by fear due to the spread of the contagious Coronavirus. The outbreak has affected major sporting events across the globe.

Also Read | UEFA Clears Air On Euro 2020 Due To Coronavirus Outbreak, Claims No Postponement Requests

Coronavirus in UK: Premier League ban handshake gestures

As a player you always want games to go ahead, but in this case the health and safety of the fans has to be put first as without you guys, we wouldn’t have the beautiful game! Wishing Mr Marinakis a speedy recovery! pic.twitter.com/c2PIhDMSU1 — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) March 11, 2020

According to media outlet Sportsmail, several Premier League clubs have asked their players to avoid holding hands of the mascots before the games. Last week, Liverpool had informed that they would not bring in Premier League mascots for the upcoming fixtures until the situation was under control.

Coronavirus in UK: Premier League look to focus on mixed zones

Officials of various clubs are also looking at other measures. One such measure includes the study of mixed zones at the conclusion of every game. Media persons assemble at this place after the game to interview players and managers on the match results and are largely based close to the dressing room.

Also Read | James Rodriguez to Wolves? Premier League side set to bid €80 million for Real Madrid star

Premier League mascots: Manchester City vs Arsenal postponed

There have been a number of measures taken by the English top-flight in view of the growing threat of the pandemic. Manchester City were to host Arsenal at the Etihad in the Premier League. However, the fixture has now been postponed with a date yet to be announced. On the other hand, there are reports in England that the league games will likely be played behind closed doors keeping in view the threat to the people from the outbreak.

Also Read | Liverpool may celebrate Premier League title win without any fans amid Coronavirus scare

Premier League mascots: LaLiga, Euro 2020 under threat

In Spain, LaLiga has decided to host league games behind closed doors. This has been done in an attempt to avoid mass congregation, which might lead to further contraction of the virus. Meanwhile, Euro 2020 which is set to be hosted across 12 major European cities from June 12 is also under threat. There were reports that some federations had demanded that UEFA postpone the tournament until 2021. However, a decision on this is yet to be taken.

Also Read | Premier League bans pre-game handshakes between players to prevent spread of coronavirus