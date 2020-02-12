Jose Mourinho Says It Is Difficult At Tottenham But He's Up For The Challenge

Jose Mourinho has ruled out all the rumours about him facing discomfort at Tottenham Hotspur. Mourinho admitted that the job at Tottenham is a difficult one. However, he is very happy with the club and is looking forward to the future. 'The Special One' was brought in as Mauricio Pochettino's replacement in November 2019. Pochettino started the 2019-20 season on a very poor note. He was axed following the club's dip in form. Spurs were placed in the second half of the table and were trailing by 14 points from the Champions League zone when Jose Mourinho was appointed.

Jose Mourinho has full faith in Tottenham

Jose Mourinho pushed the team back to the top 6 and Tottenham are now solid contenders to qualify for the Champions League next year. Tottenham have not lost in their last three Premier League games. Their latest victory came against Manchester City before heading to the winter break. Jose Mourinho played his cards right against his old nemesis Pep Guardiola and managed to beat 10-man City in Gameweek 25.

Jose Mourinho, in a recent interview with Sky Sports, said that he is satisfied with his decision to join Tottenham and is already looking forward to strengthening his side in the next transfer window.

"Contrary to some people who want to be in the news and tell things that are not true - I am really happy at the club. You know me quite well, enough to know that I am really happy. Difficult? Yes, but if it was not difficult it wouldn't be for me. I like the players and who they are. I like very much the relationship I have with them. If you see a bad face from me it is because of a bad result. I cannot change myself. That's just me. The reality is that I am happy and I look forward to what is coming, and even more for what is coming next season. I want to start working with them in July," said Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham are currently on the sixth spot of the Premier League 2019-20 points table with a game in hand. They will next face Aston Villa in their Matchday 26 clash.

