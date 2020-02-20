Tottenham Midfielder Dele Alli Furiously Slams Boots As Leipzig Haunt Spurs In UCL

Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli was furious after he was subbed off in the game against RB Leipzig. Spurs were defeated by the German outfit in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Champions League. Here’s a look at Alli’s furious reaction which was captured by the cameras.

Tottenham vs RB Leipzig: Dele Alli reacts furiously

Dele was big mad after being subbed off 😬 pic.twitter.com/WvHVzwctAU — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 20, 2020

Dele Alli was subbed off in the 64th minute of the game when Spurs were already down by a goal. He was subsequently replaced by Erik Lamela. In the video, Alli is seen throwing his boots to the ground angrily while the rest of the squad looked at this gesture.

Tottenham vs RB Leipzig: Timo Werner scores a penalty

RB Leipzig were completely dominant over Tottenham in the first half of the game. Timo Werner was quite impressive on the ball, as the away team managed 13 shots in the first half alone. However, Leipzig finally got the breakthrough in the second half when Ben Davies was booked for a foul on Konrad Laimer in the 56th minute. Werner was quick to net it from the spot.

Tottenham vs RB Leipzig UCL results: Jose Mourinho clarifies on Dele Alli

While it was believed that Dele Alli was angry with Jose Mourinho for substituting him off, the manager clarified on the issue after the game. Mourinho asserted that Alli was angry with his own performance and not the manager. He further claimed that he still stood by his decision of withdrawing Alli from the game. He also said that the introduction of Erik Lamela brought about new energy for Spurs.

Tottenham vs RB Leipzig UCL results: Son Heung-min misses out due to injury

Jose Mourinho has been dealing with an injury crisis recently. Captain Harry Kane has been out of the squad for a while. Winger Son Heung-min was also injured in the match against Aston Villa. Son, who scored twice against Aston Villa to bag three points, sustained an arm injury for which he will undergo surgery. The return leg of the Champions League fixture will be played on March 10 (March 11).

