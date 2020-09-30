Eric Dier Reveals Mourinho 'wasn't Happy' As He Ran To The Bathroom During Chelsea Game

Tottenham advanced into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday as Jose Mourinho's side registered a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea. Spurs defender Eric Der played a key role in the win, with the England international a rock in the Tottenham defence, making life difficult for the Blues attack led by new signing Timo Werner. However, Tottenham's victory was far from smooth for both Jose Mourinho and Dier, with the 26-year-old having rushed to the bathroom midway through the clash.

Tottenham vs Chelsea highlights: Eric Dier summoned from the toilet during Chelsea clash

Mourinho went to call Dier back from the toilet 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xw0nTJmyeP — ⭕️ (@EIemten) September 29, 2020

Tottenham defender Eric Dier had to rush to the bathroom midway during the second half of the Carabao Cup clash against Chelsea. The 26-year-old darted towards the dressing room with 15 minutes left in the game and Spurs were reduced to 10 on the pitch. Chelsea almost made their rivals pay by creating a goal-scoring opportunity, only for Callum Hudson-Odoi to smash it off target.

A furious Jose Mourinho marched into the dressing room to get the England international back on the pitch. Mourinho and Dier returned to the pitch soon and Tottenham promptly secured an equaliser through Erik Lamela. Eric Dier further made up for his mistake by drilling home his penalty in the ensuing shootout as Spurs secured passage into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Tottenham vs Chelsea highlights: Eric Dier reveals dash to the bathroom was 'nature's call'

Eric Dier's performance saw him bag the man of the match award and during the post-match interview, he explained his dash to the bathroom and Mourinho's reaction. Eric Dier said that the Tottenham boss was not happy about him rushing off the pitch, but there was nothing he could do about it. The England international said that he was grateful that Chelsea did not score while he was off the pitch. Mourinho also lauded Eric Dier's efforts, who played the full 90 minutes last weekend in the Premier League against Newcastle.

The former Chelsea boss defended his decision to race after Dier saying that he needed the 26-year-old to close out the game. Mourinho said that Eric Dier's dash to the bathroom is normal when you're dehydrated and he had no chance but go. The Tottenham defender took to Instagram after the game, posting a picture where he awarded his man of the match award to the toilet. Eric Dier's post delighted the Spurs supporters, who were certainly elated with his performance on Tuesday.

(Image Courtesy: Tottenham, Eric Dier Instagram)