Man United Transfer News: Jadon Sancho Official Bid Rejected, Dembele Set To Leave Barca?

Manchester United's last-ditch attempt to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund was rejected by the German club on Tuesday. According to reports in the UK, Man United had a bid worth up to £91.3 million (€100 million) rejected by Dortmund. The offer was for an initial £73 million, which could rise up to £91.3 million through various attainable add-ons. However, United's latest offer still falls short of Dortmund's £108 million (€120 million).

During last contacts, Borussia Dortmund told again to Man United they won’t accept any bid for less than €120m for Sancho. Still same position - #MUFC were ready to make a new bid around €90m but it would be refused. BVB are still convinced to keep Sancho this season 🔴 #Sancho — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 29, 2020

Man United transfer news: Jadon Sancho transfer off, Ousmane Dembele as an alternative?

It appears highly unlikely that United will be able to force Dortmund to budge on their valuation for the England starlet. Man United have been linked with a move for the former Man City winger for months now. With only one signing made this summer - Donny van de Beek from Ajax - manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly desperate to strengthen his squad before the transfer window closes on October 5.

Having identified Jadon Sancho as a key target, Man United moved swiftly to agree personal terms with the player. It is understood that an agreement is in place with respect to the player's wages and agent fees. However, the Red Devils have failed to strike a deal with Dortmund, who have, so far, stuck to their steep €120 million asking price for Jadon Sancho.

Despite the German club giving an initial deadline of August 10 to complete the deal, United have continued to negotiate with the club to see if they drop their asking price. Earlier this week, Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc told BILD that Sancho will stay in Germany this season and that he will complete his fourth season with the club.

Sancho joined Dortmund from Man City in 2017. The 20-year-old winger was ruled out of Dortmund's upcoming German Super Cup game against Bayern Munich due to respiratory infection.

Meanwhile, Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele has emerged as an alternative to Sancho for Man United. Reports suggest the 13-time Premier League champions have no interest in a permanent transfer for the player, instead, they will be looking to make a loan move for Dembele.

Since joining the Catalan outfit in a £135 million transfer in 2017, Dembele has struggled to leave a mark, mostly spending spells on the sidelines due to various injury issues. While United are yet to initiate talks with Barcelona, they could do so before the transfer deadline passes. Dembele has, in the past, been reluctant to leave the Catalan side. The Frenchman is known to have rebuffed interest from Liverpool and Juventus in previous transfer windows.

Man United are also considering other options, as reported [Sancho is always the “first target” as Bruno was on last summer] 🔴



Ousmane Démbélé: #MUFC would only consider a *loan* deal + the player always refused to leave Barça [turned down #LFC and Juve bids] on last 3 months. https://t.co/cDIeFFhoe1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 29, 2020

(Image Credits: Man United Twitter, Sancho, Dembele Instagram)