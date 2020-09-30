Rafael Blasts Man United Flop Alexis Sanchez After Chilean's Damning Exit Comments

It has been six seasons since Rafael da Silva left Manchester United, but the Brazilian right-back still remains a Red Devil at heart. The 30-year-old right-back, much like Patrice Evra, remains connected to the club to his date and holds special regard in their fanbase. So when Man United flop Alexis Sanchez criticised the club, Rafael hit out the Chilean and provided further stringent criticism of the former Arsenal man recently.

Alexis Sanchez Man United contract: Rafael da Silva slams Red Devils flop again

Alexis Sanchez created a storm when he revealed on Instagram that he wanted to leave Man United after the first training season at the club. Rafael launched a damning verdict suggesting that the former Barcelona star probably saw a ghost, which explained why he was so bad at Old Trafford. Now in a chat with The Athletic, Rafael da Silva has meted severe criticism of Man United flop Alexis Sanchez.

The 30-year-old said that it would be a joke if he actually said those things. Rafael said that Alex Sanchez wanted to move from Man United because he played 's***t' after joining them in January 2018. The former Lyon man said that it is always easy to blame others and not take up responsibility. Rafael said that he saw Sanchez's comments and as a Man United fan, 'just reacted' because Sanchez cannot say that.

🗣 Rafael on Alexis Sanchez:



"It is a joke. The guy came after the first training session and said 'I want to move.' Why do you want to move? He said this because he played shit for Manchester United. It is easy to blame other people." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/ukGnH4ZBS6 — UnitedReds (@UnitedRedscom) September 29, 2020

Rafael spent seven seasons at Old Trafford, winning the Premier League title thrice. The Brazilian was part of the Red Devils squad that reached the Champions League finals twice, bowing out to Barcelona on both occasions. Rafael's stocks dropped after the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson as he felt out of favour under his successors. The Brazilian joined Lyon ahead of the 2015/16 season, and after five years in France will start a new journey at İstanbul Başakşehir.

Alexis Sanchez, on the other hand, joined Manchester United in January 2018 in a swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The Chilean was a massive disappointment as he netted a mere five goals in 45 appearances for the club. The former Barcelona man was the highest earner at Old Trafford, bagging a mammoth £560,000-a-week in wages. He was shipped out on loan to Inter Milan last season and the Nerazzurri completed a permanent transfer this season for the former Arsenal man on a free.

(Image Courtesy: fifa.com, manutd.com)