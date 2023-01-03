Erik Ten Hag Gives Cold Response When Asked About Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr Move

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr during a recent conversation with reporters. While Ronaldo joined the club for an estimated £173 million per year salary, it was possible only because of his fallout with United. The 37-year-old labeled several sensational allegations against the Premier League giants during a bombshell interview with Piers Morgan. This was followed by the club and the footballer mutually deciding to terminate his contract.

Meanwhile, on being asked about Ronaldo’s move to Saudi, the Dutch manager provided a cold response. He spoke openly about the Portuguese player’s replacement in the team. However, the manager restricted himself from commenting on his move to Al-Nassr after United saw off the Wolves on Saturday.

Speaking to the reporters, Erik ten Hag said, “I don't talk about the past, let's talk about the future”. Ronaldo’s second stint at Old Trafford lasted for 18 months, following his decision to rejoin the team in the summer transfer window of 2021. He scored a whopping 24 goals in the 2021-22 season for United but the team suffered from a dismal campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo was not happy at Manchester United

While wanted to reportedly leave the club ahead of the fresh season to join a team that can challenge for the UEFA Champions League title, he received little interest from big clubs. He was then confined to the bench on several occasions and made only a handful of starts for the team in 2022. It was then he decided to call out the club during the interview with British journalist Piers Morgan.

Speaking to Morgan, Ronaldo said he felt disrespected by Ten Hag at Old Trafford. He also claimed the club let him down and alleged that nothing has changed in the club since he first left the team in 2009. Ronaldo’s explosive interview was the talk of the town for the football world, heading into the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Portugal were knocked out of the marquee football tournament following a loss to Morocco in the quarter-finals. This was understood to be the last time the great Ronaldo represented his country at the FIFA World Cup. Since Ronaldo is already 37 years old, he is not likely to feature in the Portugal squad for the next edition of the tournament.