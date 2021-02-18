Erling Haaland Admits To Completely Following Cristiano Ronaldo's Diet To Build Physique

Erling Haaland has been on fire in European Football and continues to shine bright at the highest level. Playing for Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League match against Sevilla, the 20-year-old striker produced one of the best individual performances in his latest outing. The Norwegian striker found the back of the net twice for Dortmund and also assisted the other goal as the German outfit went on to register a stunning 3-2 victory over Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Wednesday.

Erling Haaland spoke to the media in a post-match interview after helping his team register a narrow win in the Champions League and went on to add how he was inspired by Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe who scored a hattrick against Barcelona on the previous day. He added how Mbappe's performance spurred him on and led to him playing so well for the German outfit against their Spanish rivals. With him and the PSG forward touted as the next-gen of football stars, fans could soon start having Haaland vs Mbappe comparison like they currently do for Messi and Ronaldo.

Haaland has always looked up to Ronaldo and believed that he would also turn out to be a great player if he starts copying Ronaldo’s professional attitude. While looking up to the Portuguese legend throughout, Haaland has also started following in the footsteps by copying the Juventus striker's diet.

BVB star copies Cristiano Ronaldo's diet plan

Back in 2019, Haaland’s father spoke with ESPN and said how his kid heard a story about Ronaldo from his former United teammate Patrice Evra. The former Manchester City player had spoken about how while having lunch with Ronaldo, the Portuguese star had fish and nothing else.

Alf-Inge Haaland went on to reveal how his son now tries to do the same things. He shared how Ronaldo was still on the top of the game which shows how the player has been doing the right things. Nothing much has changed in those two years as the now 36-year-old Ronaldo still remains in peak physical condition and does not show any signs of slowing down.

Cristiano Ronaldo diet plan: What is the Portuguese's diet routine?

According to AS, a Spanish newspaper, it is believed that the Portuguese forward eats a lot of mini-meals throughout the day. It goes on to claim that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s meal consists of a lot of chicken and pasta. Ronaldo's meals are reportedly cooked without oil and salt. They also include seafood with swordfish, sea bream and sea bass deemed to be the forward's preferred seafood to eat along with bacalhau which is known to be his favourite dish. It consists of onions, a mix of cod, eggs, and potatoes. Ronaldo is also rumoured to avoid eating frozen food as he opts to eat only fresh produce and drink a lot of water with either pineapple or orange juice being the only other drink he has on occasions during his breakfast.

