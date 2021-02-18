Diego Maradona Unknowingly Consumed Sleeping Pills With Beer At Night: Investigators

The death of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona last year sent shock waves across the world. Initial reports suggested he died of a brutal cardiac arrest, but further investigation suggested a darker side of his life with his lawyer and agent urging a thorough investigation into the matter. An investigation has now revealed that the late football star was given sleeping pills by one of his servants.

Maradona death: Was the Argentine given sleeping pills?

As quoted by Daily Mail, Maradona was given sleeping pills crushed in the beer to avoid being a nuisance at night. A woman, who visited the late football star before and after his brain surgery, has revealed that he would also be given alcohol early in the morning if he asked for it.

Griselda Morel, an educational psychologist, who once counselled Maradona's youngest son, further confirmed the claims. He informed the investigators that the Napoli legend would be given beer if he asked for it as early as 9 in the morning, immediately after waking up. One of his custodians would crush tablets in his beer in an attempt to stop him from creating a ruckus at night, added Morel.

Maradona death: Doctors, nurses under investigation

Morel's statement, which was leaked in the Argentine press also sheds light on the mental state of Maradona. She reveals one of Maradona's former aides caught him speaking on the phone in his room without actually having a phone in his hand. An investigation has been ongoing to ascertain if the football great was a victim of medical negligence as well.

Maradona's personal physician Leopoldo Luque is one of the five people placed under investigation. Investigators had confirmed earlier that Maradona's doctor forged his signature to gain access to medical records prior to his brain surgery in September last year.

Earlier reports had confirmed that the investigators have placed two nurses and a psychologist under investigation. The trio has been made a crucial part of the investigation because they were a part of the small group which kept a tab on his health ever since his brain surgery.

Maradona net worth estimated at $500,000

On his debut for Sevilla, here's how Diego Maradona treated the paper balls that were thrown from the stands. pic.twitter.com/S9mnwbUYuM — 90s Football (@90sfootball) February 17, 2021

Despite enjoying a phenomenal career lasting two decades, Maradona struggled on the financial front as well. In the early 1980s, he was among the highest-paid players on the planet. But his net worth at the time of his death has been estimated at $500,000 according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Image courtesy: Gimnasia Twitter