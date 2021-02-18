Erling Haaland Transfer News: Man Utd Fans Demand Solskjaer To Bring Him To Old Trafford

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has been one of the top performers in Europe ever since his rise with RB Salzburg the previous season. His phenomenal goalscoring instincts were again on the fore when he struck twice against Sevilla to help his side clinch a close-edged victory in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Champions League. Manchester United fans have now demanded that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should rope in the Norwegian international after his phenomenal form.

Haaland stats: Dortmund striker has scored 25 goals this season

Haaland was close to agreeing to a deal with Man United in the winter transfer window of 2020. Several rounds of negotiations failed to produce the desired results and the then-RB Salzburg striker went on to join Borussia Dortmund. But that hasn't deterred the Red Devils from halting their pursuit for the Norwegian youngster.

Man United are very much keen on signing the Dortmund forward. His performance against Julen Lopetegui's men, when he struck twice and set up the equaliser, has reignited interest from the Old Trafford outfit. Haaland has already struck 25 goals this season, apart from seven assists across all competitions.

Fans demand Erling Haaland transfer to Man United

Solskjaer has confirmed he is still following the Dortmund striker. Speaking to Norwegian outlet VG, Solskjaer said, "Erling (Haaland) will have a fantastic career. I'm following Erling. I've always said that. Was it 18 months we had together or something? Almost two years, maybe. A wonderful time. He will definitely have a great career for both Norway and his club."

Get Mbappe and Haaland to the PL next season. Preferably one of them to @ManUtd



😜😜 — FPL Frasier (@FPLfrasier) February 16, 2021

Love haaland at man united big strong quick good with his feet he'd be great in the Premier league, a bit like a young ibrahimovic. — 𝕊𝕥𝕦𝕒𝕣𝕥 (@stuart_dandro) February 17, 2021

@ManUtd Haaland and Konate will be a perfect summer window for us 🙏🏼 — Ahmed Radwan (@TheAhmedRadwan) February 12, 2021

@ManUtd need to pull a pep and spend 400M on defenders



Haaland and Sancho — Bojack (@Vusii_) February 14, 2021

Following his exceptional form against Sevilla, Man United have started demanding his signing again. Fans took to Twitter to urge Solskjaer to convince the club management to seal the Erling Haaland transfer. Indeed, Haaland has worked under Solskjaer during the manager's brief stint with Molde and both enjoy a decent level of respect professionally.

Man Utd news: Will Jadon Sancho end up at Old Trafford?

Moreover, the Premier League heavyweights are also linked with a move for England international Jadon Sancho. The Dortmund midfielder was on the verge of signing for the Old Trafford outfit. But Man United could not meet the German giants' price valuation. However, Dortmund are reeling under immense financial pressure and could be compelled to sell the youngster next summer.

Image courtesy: Erling Haaland Twitter