Marcus Rashford Receives Time Magazine Honour, Lewis Hamilton Pays Tribute To Man Utd Star

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford received massive praise for his charity work during the lockdown. His campaign against the abolition of the free school meals scheme won hearts all over. The striker's efforts to bring about a change in society has now been recognised by TIME magazine, with his inclusion in the Next 100 Most Influential People's list. He has also received immense praise from Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, who paid epic tribute to the football star while writing for the magazine.

Rashford school meals campaign bags him place in TIME Magazine list

Rashford made it to the TIME magazine's list of Next 100 Most Influential People in the world. Formula One star Lewis Hamilton jotted down praise in recognition of the Man United star's exceptional efforts in the UK. He wrote, "In 2020, Marcus Rashford took his many talents beyond the football field — where he is a star player for Manchester United and England’s national team — to respond to a national crisis: child hunger.

Appreciate your kind words bro thank you @LewisHamilton ♥️ https://t.co/b9rg1DIw7Q — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) February 17, 2021

"'I know what it feels like to be hungry,' he wrote last June as part of a campaign that succeeded in pushing the government to provide meals for students in need during the summer vacation. By standing up for the most vulnerable in our society, and using his platform and influence to create positive change, Marcus inspired countless others to join him on this mission and cemented his status as a role model," wrote Hamilton.

Rashford school meals campaign wins hearts

Rashford provided food to the children in Manchester who had missed out on the free school meals scheme during the coronavirus induced lockdown. He also demanded that the government should not abolish the free school meals scheme and succeeded in his campaign.

Following his endeavours for the deprived sections of society, Rashford was awarded the MBE — the third-highest order of the British Empire. In December last year, he was conferred with the 'Panel Special Award' during the BBC SPOTY ceremony. His efforts were recognised by the judging panel for his exceptional efforts to campaign for the free school meals scheme.

Rashford stats: Striker has struck 16 goals this season

His off-field activities haven't affected his form on the field a bit, playing a key role under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Rashford, whose net worth is estimated at $80 million by Goal, has netted 16 times in 37 games across all competitions this season, while also bagging 11 assists to his credit.

Note: The Marcus Rashford net worth figure has been sourced from the above-mentioned website. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the figure.

