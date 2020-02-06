Erling Haaland's Magic And Alexis Sanchez's Downfall Is Proven By This Bizarre Stat

Alexis Sanchez and Erling Haaland - one is a legend of the game and the other one is a rising star. Alexis Sanchez quickly rose to fame while playing for Barcelona. He then went on to become one of the best players in Premier League after joining Arsenal. Sanchez possessed incredible skills. He was quick and always managed to find the back of the net. The Chilean scored 60 goals in 122 games that he played for the Gunners. He decided to leave the North London team to join the Reds in Manchester in 2018. After that, his downfall began.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Should Replace Mo Salah At Liverpool, States Former Player Charlie Adam

Alexis Sanchez's miserable record since December 2017

Sanchez was not the same player at Manchester United as he was for Arsenal. He was termed as a £500k-a-week flop at Manchester United. He spent a year and a half at Manchester United before leaving for Inter Milan. Sanchez's poor form can be measured from the number of goals he has scored since the past two seasons. Believe it or not, Alexis Sanchez has scored only 7 goals since December 2017. It is the same number of goals Erling Haaland has scored since January 18, 2020.

Erling Haaland's Bundesliga career for Borussia Dortmund so far:



🔘 77 minutes played

🔘 7 shots

🔘 6 goals



Super-human. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/j8eS73Slmz — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 1, 2020

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Has Reportedly Refused To Apologise To Thomas Tuchel

Jose Mourinho couldn't fit Alexis Sanchez in his plan and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thought it would be better if they got rid of him for at least a season. However, Ole (in his recent interview) stated that Sanchez can return to Manchester United in the next season. Sanchez is trying to find his mojo back while playing under Antonio Conte. Every Sanchez fan will hope to see the vintage version of their superstar back.

Also Read | Antonio Conte Takes A Jibe At Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola Over Premier League Success

Alexis Sanchez is doing everything right. Every single touch. — Siavoush Fallahi (@SiavoushF) February 2, 2020

Also Read | Atletico Madrid Want To Sign Ivan Rakitic From Barcelona At The End Of The Season