Erling Haaland Breaches Historic Landmark Faster Than Messi, Ronaldo And Mbappe

Erling Haaland has been the talk of the town as the Norwegian star continuously finds himself in the headlines due to his prolific form. The 20-year-old attacker was on the score sheet — again — for Borussia Dortmund as he scored twice within nine minutes during the Black and Yellow’s match against Bayern Munich on Saturday.

The 20-year-old announced his dominance with the ball and established his status of being amongst one of the best players in world football as he struck twice at Allianz Arena in just 10 minutes against a mighty Bayern Munich last week. During Der Klassiker, the young attacker did not only fail to impress the fans but also managed to breach a historic landmark with his brace against the reigning Bundesliga champions. Erling Haaland's second goal during the ninth minute of the game took his career goal tally to 100. The young attacker has now scored 100 goals for club and country which is not surprising at all. However, what's surprising is the pace at which the 20-year-old attacker has been finding the back of the net.

With his brace for Borussia Dortmund on Saturday last week, Erling Haaland has now scored 100 goals in just 146 games. One of the most incredible achievements ever achieved in recent times is the matches to goal ratio of Erling Haaland. Since joining Dortmund, the 20-year-old has scored at an astounding pace, scoring 45 goals in just 46 matches. He had managed to keep up with the pace at which he scored for his previous club RB Salzburg where he scored 29 times in just 27 games.

During his early start as a professional footballer, the former Molde star scored 20 goals in 50 matches. Combining all those career goals with his six strikes in seven matches at the international level sums up as 100 goals in less than 150 professional games.

Achieving the historic landmark of netting 100 professional goals in just 146 games sees the Norwegian youngster shatter the records which were once held by fellow competitor Kylian Mbappe, who scored 100 goals in 180 matches. Often touted as the next generation stars of football, Kylian Mbpopa and Erling Haaland managed to hit the landmark way faster than the often talked about football icons like Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The previous best was the Cristiano Ronaldo record which saw the Portuguese star, who started off with Sporting Lisbon as a winger before moving on to Man United and then Real Madrid, take 301 matches to score 100 professional goals. Ronaldo's record was later broken by the mightly Zlatan Ibrahimovic who scored 100 goals in just 245 appearances. Then held by Lionel Messi, the record stood at 100 goals in 210 appearances as the FC Barcelona star took over 200 games to hit the 100-goal tally.

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe have surely broken those records with great ease and have the chance of becoming the best in the world. They are surely capable of breaking records of Messi and Ronaldo but only time will tell if they can manage to keep up the pace.