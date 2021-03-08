Steven Gerrard's Rangers Halt Celtic's 9 League Wins In A Row To Win Scottish Premiership

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard proved his mettle during his time with the Anfield outfit, achieving individual and collective success with the Reds. Now the former England superstar is earning some much-needed fame as he rounds up an impeccable season with Rangers FC as their manager. Gerrard has guided his side to the Scottish Premiership title to halt Celtic's march of nine successive league titles.

Also Read | Steven Gerrard to manage Liverpool? Rangers boss being lined up to replace Jurgen Klopp

Steven Gerrard's Rangers win Scottish League title

Rangers sealed the Scottish league title on Saturday following their splendid win over St Mirren. Ryan Kent bagged the lead for Gerrard in the 14th minute, followed by Alfredo Morelos' scintillating effort to double the advantage two minutes later. Ianis Hagi went on to seal the win and subsequently the league title with his goal early in the second half.

🏆 We Are Rangers



🏆 We Are Champions#Champion55 pic.twitter.com/UjiBguexfe — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) March 7, 2021

Gerrard's men are still unbeaten in the competition after 31 league games this season, having racked up 88 points in 31 games. The manager's tactics have propelled his side with a massive 20-point lead over second-placed Celtic. He has now become the first manager to halt Celtic's dominance in the Scottish Premiership in over a decade.

Also Read | Luis Suarez branded Liverpool and Brendan Rodgers ‘LIARS’ in texts to Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard halts Celtic's nine-season league success with Rangers

Celtic held the impeccable record of winning the league title nine times in a row. And they were keen on ensuring a complete decade of dominance with a league triumph this season as well. But Gerrard's impact at Rangers FC and his tactical genius played the spoiler for Celtic.

Congratulations from all of us at #LFC to Steven Gerrard and his team on winning the Scottish Premier League title — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 7, 2021

Besides, Gerrard has guided Rangers to the league title for the first time in 10 years. Notably, the Rangers had won the league title in the 2011-12 season, their third successive campaign, only for Celtic to bring an end to their dominance and continue undeterred for the next nine years.

Rangers still hold the record of being the most successful club in the history of the Scottish Premiership, having won the title on 55 occasions. Celtic succeeded in cutting down and edging towards the number with nine successive title wins and have won 51 titles to their credit.

Also Read | Liverpool suffer 5th successive home league defeat for the first time in club’s history

Gerrard eyeing Europa League glory?

Gerrard's major highlights as the Rangers manager also include guiding his side to the round of 16 clash of the Europa League after a 9-5 aggregate win over Antwerp. His side next plays Slavia Praha in the Europa League round of 16 over two legs, followed by two league games against Celtic and Cove Rangers.

Also Read | Paul Scholes Claims Thiago Is ‘More Suited’ To Man United’s Style Of Play Than Liverpool's

Image courtesy: Rangers FC website