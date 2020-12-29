Real Madrid's Isco Has Decided To Join Sevilla, Zidane Blocking Possible January Move

Real Madrid midfielder Isco Alarcon has reportedly elected to join Sevilla but Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has blocked a move for the 28-year-old in the January transfer window. Isco has struggled to nail down a starting berth over the past two seasons at the Spanish capital and now plans to re-ignite his career elsewhere. However, Zidane is worried about Isco leaving in January as a spate of injuries could leave him short of midfield options given Madrid’s inactivity in the last transfer window.

Isco transfer news: Real Madrid star 'chooses' Sevilla

Earlier this month, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, by his own admission, claimed that the wasn't giving enough opportunities for Isco to showcase "the player he actually is".This season, Isco has started just three games with some reports now suggesting that Zidane is losing his faith in the out-of-form attacker, whose contract runs out in the summer of 2022.

🗣| Zidane: "Isco is feeling better after the injury. He is a special player but it's not easy for the players who play less." — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) December 22, 2020

According to a report in AS, Isco Alarcon is eager to link up with Julen Lopetegui at Sevilla. Isco reportedly felt 'valued' and 'supported' by the Spanish coach, who was briefly in charge of Real Madrid in 2018 after stepping down as head coach of the Spanish national team. In fact, some of Isco's best performances for Spain came under Lopetegui, including the time he scored a brace against Italy in a 3-0 win in 2018.

Reports suggest that Isco is keen on a move to Sevilla in order to attain regular football and earn a place in Spain's Euro 2021 squad. The former Malaga star believes that he still has a few years of top-level football in him and views Sevilla and Lopetegui’s style of play as the perfect stage to show his talents.

🚨| Isco knows Zidane won't let him go in January but he's already decided his next destination: he will leave Madrid next summer for Sevilla.@diarioas [🥈] — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) December 28, 2020

However, Zinedine Zidane is blocking Isco's move to Sevilla in January as he worries that an injury crisis at Madrid during a busy schedule may leave him short of midfielder options. Madrid are reportedly willing to let Isco leave next summer for a fee of around €20m.

Since the start of the 2018-19 season, Isco has managed to start 29 games out of a possible 91 LaLiga matches for Real Madrid. He has recently fallen down the pecking order at Real Madrid with Zidane preferring Lucas Vazquez, Rodrygo and Marco Asensio and Fede Valverde ahead of Isco.

Image Credits - Real Madrid Twitter