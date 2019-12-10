Erling Haaland Says He'll Score A Hat-trick Against Liverpool; Predicts A 3-1 Win

Liverpool need just a point on Tuesday to make it through to the last 16 of the Champions League. However, Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland believes that his side are capable of causing a major Champions League upset and knock the defending champions out of the competition.

Journalist: What's your prediction for tomorrow?



Haaland: 3-1 to Salzburg.



Journalist: And you score all the three goals?



Haaland: Yes. pic.twitter.com/GGHqaMVyOf — FootballTalentScout - Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) December 9, 2019

RB Salzburg vs Liverpool: Erling Haaland ready for a tough encounter

Liverpool and Red Bull Salzburg had a thrilling encounter when the sides met back in October. Salzburg took the Reds down to the wire but eventually lost 4-3 at Anfield. A win for Salzburg on the night would guarantee a place in the last 16 for them and Haaland believes that his side is capable of pulling off a victory against Liverpool.

Erling Haaland has so far scored in every Champions League Group E fixture. It includes a goal against the Reds and a hat-trick against Genk on the first match of the tournament. With the hat-trick, he became the third-youngest player to net a Champions League hat-trick.

UCL: RB Salzburg vs Liverpool, Erling Haaland ready to cause an upset

During a pre-match interview with TV2, Erling Haaland said that he is 'living the dream'. He said that his side are capable of getting the result they need in order to qualify. Haaland admitted Liverpool are currently the best side in the world but Salzburg are equally strong at home and have a chance to cause an upset. Erling Haaland is confident that his side will attack Liverpool and definitely score on Tuesday. The 19-year-old Norwegian was so confident that he predicted a 3-1 win for Salzburg with him scoring all three goals.

For someone who has scored 28 goals in 21 games this season, with five hat-tricks to his name, such bold claims cannot be taken lightly. Jurgen Klopp has already expressed his admiration for the youngster and will be wary of the threat he and his team will pose. RB Salzburg vs Liverpool is scheduled for Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

