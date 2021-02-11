Dortmund Transfer News: Bundesliga Club Could Sell EIGHT Players Including Haaland, Sancho

According to reports flocking in Germany, Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund could play their 2021-2022 Bundesliga campaign without as many as eight first-team stars. The Black and Yellow could see players like Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho seek a future away from Signal Iduna Park. Let's look at more into the Dortmund transfer news with the German club catching the limelight in recent times.

Borussia Dortmund are currently slotted sixth on the Bundesliga table. With over 20 matches played, the Dortmund outfit has managed to register ten wins, 2 draws and eight defeats in the league. Edin Terzić's men face an uphill task in the domestic league as Bayern Munich sit at the top with a staggering 16-point lead. Dortmund will also face a tough fight from teams like RB Leipzig, Wolfsburg, and Eintracht Frankfurt as they currently complete the top four rankings in Bundesliga. Fifth-placed Bayern Leverkusen also hold a three-point lead over BVB and look like a team fighting for a spot in next year's Champions League.

With a top-four finish unlikely, the German club is considering the possibility of missing Champions League football next season. They are weighing up the possibility of selling off their stars to raise funds for the upcoming transfers. If the club fails to qualify for the Champions League, most of their star players including the likes of Haaland and Sancho could end up leaving Dortmund in search for Champions League football.

Jadon Sancho transfer update: Jadon Sancho to Man United back on?

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho had been linked with a return to Manchester as Man United were heavily interested in signing the English attacker and bring him back to his home country. If Dortmund fail to qualify for Champions League football, the 20-year-old attacker could gather a lot of interest with the Red Devils keeping tabs on him and being particularly keen to have Dortmund sell-off one of their most prized assets.

Reports also suggest that Dortmund could have to slash their asking price up to £20m in order to sell Sancho off amid the financial crisis clubs are suffering due to Covid-19 as a rather relatively lower price tag could see clubs like Manchester United stay interested in signing the player.

Dortmund transfer news: Haaland transfer news

Erling Haaland is also one of the upcoming Dortmund stars who has constantly been linked with a move away from the German outfit in the recent transfer windows. The 20-year-old striker has attracted a lot of interest from England with clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea, and both the Manchester clubs being linked with him.

The striker has been in excellent form across all competitions having received several accolades for his recent performances. With clubs willing to spend money on the Norwegian, Haaland could see himself feature for another club if Dortmund fail to make it to the Champions League next season.

It is also being reported by German publication WAZ that young English star Jude Bellingham, who signed for Dortmund from Birmingham last summer could also leave the club. Players like Manuel Akanji, Axel Witsel, and Raphael Guerreiro are rumoured to be on the transfer list as they might seek a future away from Dortmund. BVB youngsters Giovanni Reyna and Mahmoud Dahoud are also rumoured to be included on the list of players that could be sold off in the next transfer window.

