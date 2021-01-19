Is Jadon Sancho To Man United Move Still On As Dortmund Bank On Keeping Erling Haaland?

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United failed to seal the Jadon Sancho transfer last summer despite several rounds of talks with Borussia Dortmund. But the transfer failure hasn't deterred the Old Trafford outfit one bit in their pursuit of the England international. The player is still keen on marking his return to the Premier League and dreams of a move to Man United next summer.

Sancho to Man United next summer?

According to a report by The Athletic, Sancho is willing to join Man United next summer. The player has been quite vocal about a switch to the Premier League, with several of his England teammates also speaking on the same. And his dream of playing at Old Trafford might materialise soon.

Jadon Sancho is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer, though the figure may be lower than it was last summer and could generate the money that negates the need to do business for Erling Braut Haaland next summer #mulive [@David_Ornstein] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 18, 2021

The 20-year-old forward is set to leave Dortmund next summer according to the report. However, the transfer price might plummet a bit. The player has witnessed a recent slump in form this season which could be the reason for Dortmund getting back on the negotiating table with the Red Devils.

Erling Haaland to Chelsea talks emerge

Dortmund were demanding £108 million for Sancho the previous summer. Man United failed to meet the transfer valuation for the England international. But The Athletic report suggests that the Signal Iduna Park outfit will now be keen on negotiating for a lesser price than the earlier demanded.

Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has also been linked with an exit from Germany. Frank Lampard's Chelsea might be willing to trigger the release clause. His release clause estimated at £66.6 million will come into effect from the summer of 2022, according to The Here We Go Podcast.

Jadon Sancho contract expires in 2023

But Sancho's prospective move to Man United might stop Dortmund to proceed with the deal for Haaland. The Bundesliga heavyweights are unwilling to negotiate for Haaland but financial trouble might compel the club to sell him off. Interestingly, defending LaLiga champions Real Madrid are also keeping a close tab on the Norwegian international.

Sancho has a contract with Dortmund until June 2023. He has six goals and 11 assists in 21 appearances across all competitions. Meanwhile, Dortmund sit fourth in the Bundesliga standings with 29 points in 36 games. They next take on Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Tuesday (Wednesday according to IST).

Image courtesy: Jadon Sancho Twitter