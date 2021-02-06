Jadon Sancho Set For Dortmund Exit In 2022, Erling Haaland To Remain For Another Season

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho was keen on an exit last summer with Manchester United the frontrunners to land him. Despite several rounds of negotiations between the two clubs, a deal could not be agreed upon and he went on to continue in Bundesliga for a season more. But the Premier League heavyweights are yet to give up on their pursuit and look to seal the Sancho transfer next summer, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer considered to favour him over any other prospect. Meanwhile, Erling Haaland might continue for a season more.

Sancho to Man United: Sancho value dropped amid on-field struggle

According to a report by Sport1, Dortmund believe Sancho will leave the club at the end of the current season. The player has his heart set on a Premier League return and expects the Bundesliga giants to sell him off. Man United are still interested in landing the England international next summer and could well get their hands on the young sensation.

#BVB - @SPORT1 sources: Borussia expect @Sanchooo10 to leave Dortmund in summer. Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in Sancho (3 goals, 9 assists). Erling Haaland (14/3.) should definitely stay for one more year. @ErlingHaaland has an exit clause in 2022 for €75 Mio. https://t.co/zBfifFcrHV — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) February 5, 2021

But Chelsea have also emerged as surprise contenders in sealing the Sancho transfer. Meanwhile, the 20-year-old forward has netted eight times this season, along with 13 assists to his credit. Notably, he witnessed a dip in form in the initial stages of the current season.

Dortmund are now keen on getting back on the negotiating table and would agree to a price lower than the previously labelled valuation of £108 million. Any amount in the range of £87 million could be sufficient to convince the Bundesliga heavyweights to let go off their prized asset.

Haaland to continue for a season more despite interests

Meanwhile, Haaland has been on the radar of some of the biggest clubs in Europe including Real Madrid and Barcelona. It's been a year only since his move to the Signal Iduna Park from RB Salzburg and he has established himself as one of the fiercest strikers in Germany. The report claims he will continue for another season beyond the current campaign, following which a decision on his future will be made.

The Norwegian international has already racked up 22 goals in 21 games across all competitions and his performance is suggestive of his goalscoring instincts. According to the Here We Go Podcast, Haaland's contract has a release clause, estimated at €75 million. But the release clause will come into effect only next year.

Image courtesy: Dortmund Instagram