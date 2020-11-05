Erling Haaland’s Awkward UCL Post-match Interview Leaves Pundits, Fans In Stitches

Erling Haaland was involved in yet another awkward post-match interview following Dortmund's 3-0 win over Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday. The 20-year-old forward scored twice in the first half and was asked whether he would be "sleeping alone tonight" after failing to grab his hat-trick. However, Haaland's awkward reaction to being asked an unusual question left fans and pundits in stitches.

Erling Haaland interview: Dortmund striker's reaction to being asked whether he'll be "sleeping alone tonight"

Haaland, who is known for keeping his interviews short and precise, was taken aback by an unusual question by a CBS Sports reporter on Wednesday night. After enquiring about Haaland's brace in the victory, the reporter then decided to ask the star forward a question regarding his personal life.

Towards the end of the interview, the reporter asked Haaland, "So, are you going to sleep lonely tonight?" which seemed to catch Haaland a bit off-guard. However, the Dortmund striker responded after a pause and said, "Errr, yeah". In a follow-up question, the reporter then said, "You didn't score a hat-trick tonight, so you're not taking a girlfriend home," to which a rather bemused Haaland replied with a curt "No" before leaving the scene.

Carra's reaction at the end 😂 🤣 pic.twitter.com/i1sqyGhRKW — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) November 4, 2020

Fans on social media were quick to react to Haaland's reaction with some claiming that Haaland simply shouldn't do interviews while some also slammed the reporter for putting the forward in a strange situation. The pundits in the CBS Sports studio, Jamie Carragher and Michah Richards, were also left stunned with Haaland's interview. "Oh my god, I thought we were gonna lose our jobs," said Carragher, while Richards added, "I didn't quite know where that interview was heading."

Although fans were quick to slam the reporter, there was a background to his question. Back in November 2019, Haaland revealed he sleeps alongside his hat-trick match balls and described them as his 'girlfriends'. While speaking to Dagbladet, he said, "I lie in bed with my match balls when I score hat-tricks. They are like my girlfriends and I feel good with them."

Dortmund go 🔝 of Group F!



🖤 Haaland makes it 14 goals in 11 #UCL games

💛 Hazard scores first goal in competition pic.twitter.com/0QelWd4KQU — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 4, 2020

Dortmund vs Club Brugge: Haaland goals send German giants top of Group F

Thorgan Hazard opened the scoring for Dortmund in the 14th minute before Haaland scored twice with two close-range finishes in the first half itself. Club Brugge rarely threatened to score at the Signal Iduna Park as Dortmund recorded a comfortable 3-0 win over the Belgian side.

With his brace against Club Brugge, Haaland has now scored an absurd 14 goals in 11 Champions League games. Lucien Favre's men also moved to the summit of Group F, despite suffering defeat against Lazio on matchday 1.

Image Credits - BVB Instagram