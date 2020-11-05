Griezmann Draws Flak From Barcelona Fans After Missing A Sitter Against Dynamo Kyiv

It is fair to say that Antoine Griezmann hasn't quite struck the form of his life since joining Barcelona in 2019. The French international has struggled for goals and confidence and has been often criticised by the fanbase this season for his lack of form. The 2018 World Cup winner was again in the news for all the wrong reasons after he missed a sitter in Barcelona's Champions League game against Dynamo Kyiv.

Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv: Blaugrana fans shocked by Griezmann miss

Antoine Griezmann's sorry start to the 2020-21 season continued after he missed a sitter the Champions League clash against Dynamo Kyiv. The 29-year-old has netted only a solitary goal so far this campaign and had the chance to add to the tally on Wednesday.

The 2018 World Cup winner was clear on goal after Kyiv's keeper Ruslan Neshcheret parried an Ansu Fati shot straight into his path. Instead of doubling Barcelona's lead by burying it into the goal, Griezmann somehow managed to strike it wide and hit the side netting.

The French international was naturally dejected much like Barcelona fans online, who slammed the French international's goal-scoring drought. Fans were visibly shocked at the nature of the Griezmann miss, with many labelling it as the worst miss of his career.

Some supporters asked the 29-year-old to step out of the shadows as he is tasked with replacing Luis Suarez's goals up front. The French international is yet to score in the Champions League this season, despite featuring against both Juventus and Dynamo Kyiv. The former Atletico Madrid star's only goal of the season came last weekend in the 1-1 draw with Alaves at the Mendizorrotza Stadium.

How will i explain to my unborn children that Griezmann missed this goal pic.twitter.com/yfolIgimrJ — KinSiLee © (@kinsilee_ks) November 4, 2020

Griezmann needs to step up at this point man pic.twitter.com/CWzK1HNDgN — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) November 4, 2020

Griezmann has missed a few sitters for Barcelona but that is probably the worst one yet — Richard Martin (@Rich9908) November 4, 2020

Welcome to FC Barcelona:



10 players combine to carve out a scoring chance just for Griezmann to miss it from a metre or 2. — Barca Hour (@BarcaHour) November 4, 2020

Did Griezmann really miss that goal?...or are my eyes playing tricks on me...? #UCL #barcaDynamo — Barca GameDay (@BarcaGameDay) November 4, 2020

Despite Griezmann's poor form, Barcelona are atop the UCL table in Group G. Lionel Messi and co have won all their games so far and will look to continue that vein of form.

Other UCL results on Wednesday saw Juventus claim a 4-1 win over Ferencváros with Alvaro Morata scoring a brace. Dortmund romped to a 3-0 win over Club Brugge, while Sevilla clinched a 2-1 win over Krasnodar. Chelsea clinched yet another clean sheet with a 3-0 win over Rennes, while last year's finalists Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) went down to RB Leipzig away from home. Manchester United suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir, while Lazio and Zenit settled for a 1-1 draw.

(Image Courtesy: Barcelona Instagram)