ESL Vs ATH Dream11 LaLiga Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Athletic Bilbao will play against Espanyol in LaLiga on Matchday 21. The match will be played at Cornella-El Prat, Spain. Let us look at the ESL vs ATH Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other match details.

🧐 It will be the first Cup match between #AthleticClub and @CDTOficial 🏆



📸 Last Tenerife Starting XI in @LaLigaEN game against Athletic (2010/02/21). pic.twitter.com/JAMm8Fn820 — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) January 24, 2020

ESL vs ATH Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Cornella-El Prat, Spain

Date: January 25, 2020.

Time: 5.30 PM IST

ESL vs ATH Dream11 Match Preview

Athletic Bilbao are placed eighth on LaLiga points table, bagging 30 points in 20 games. Espanyol are struggling on the 20th spot. They're aiming to avoid relegation. Athletic Bilbao drew against Celta Vigo in their last LaLiga game. On the other hand, Espanyol defeated Villareal 2-1 in their last game.

ESL vs ATH Dream11 Last five matches

Athletic Bilbao: DDDDL

Espanyol: WDLDL

ESL vs ATH Dream11 Teams

Espanyol: Diego Lopez; Victor Gomez, Naldo, Espinosa, Didac Vila; Oscar Melendo, Victor Sanchez, Marc Roca, Sergi Darder; Raul de Tomas, Calleri

Athletic Bilbao: Iago Herrerin; Ander Capa, Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Martinez, Yuri; Dani Garcia, Benat; Inaki Williams, Muniain, Ibai Gomez; Raul Garcia

ESL vs ATH Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Inaki Williams

Vice-captain: Raul Garcia

ESL vs ATH Dream11 Top Picks

Goalkeeper: Diego Lopez

Defenders: Ander Capa, Yeray Alvarez, Naldo, Didac Vila

Midfielders: Muniain, Ibai Gomez, Victor Sanchez

Forwards: Inaki Williams, Raul Garcia, Raul de Tomas

ESL vs ATH Dream11 Prediction

Athletic Bilbao are the favourites to win the match against Espanyol.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

