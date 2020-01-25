ESL Vs ATH Dream11 LaLiga Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Athletic Bilbao will play against Espanyol in LaLiga on Matchday 21. The match will be played at Cornella-El Prat, Spain. Let us look at the ESL vs ATH Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other match details.
🧐 It will be the first Cup match between #AthleticClub and @CDTOficial 🏆— Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) January 24, 2020
📸 Last Tenerife Starting XI in @LaLigaEN game against Athletic (2010/02/21). pic.twitter.com/JAMm8Fn820
Also Read | Arsenal's Aubameyang tells Barcelona he is willing to join them: Reports
Venue: Cornella-El Prat, Spain
Date: January 25, 2020.
Time: 5.30 PM IST
CALL-UP I Gaizka Garitano calls 1⃣9⃣ players for the @LaLigaEN match 🆚 @RCDEspanyol tomorrow Saturday (1.00 p.m.) 💪— Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) January 24, 2020
#EspanyolAthletic #AthleticClub 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/1yGIVjdVMG
Athletic Bilbao are placed eighth on LaLiga points table, bagging 30 points in 20 games. Espanyol are struggling on the 20th spot. They're aiming to avoid relegation. Athletic Bilbao drew against Celta Vigo in their last LaLiga game. On the other hand, Espanyol defeated Villareal 2-1 in their last game.
Also Read | Lionel Messi was the most protected player in Barcelona training, says Jean-Clair Todibo
Athletic Bilbao: DDDDL
Espanyol: WDLDL
Espanyol: Diego Lopez; Victor Gomez, Naldo, Espinosa, Didac Vila; Oscar Melendo, Victor Sanchez, Marc Roca, Sergi Darder; Raul de Tomas, Calleri
Athletic Bilbao: Iago Herrerin; Ander Capa, Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Martinez, Yuri; Dani Garcia, Benat; Inaki Williams, Muniain, Ibai Gomez; Raul Garcia
Also Read | Barcelona and Madrid made to sweat by Ibiza and Unionistas
Captain: Inaki Williams
Vice-captain: Raul Garcia
Goalkeeper: Diego Lopez
Defenders: Ander Capa, Yeray Alvarez, Naldo, Didac Vila
Midfielders: Muniain, Ibai Gomez, Victor Sanchez
Forwards: Inaki Williams, Raul Garcia, Raul de Tomas
Athletic Bilbao are the favourites to win the match against Espanyol.