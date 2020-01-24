Lionel Messi Was The Most Protected Player In Barcelona Training, Says Jean-Clair Todibo

Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo has joined German club Schalke on a six-month loan .It reportedly includes an option to buy for the German outfit. The 20-year-old Frenchman's stint at the Catalan club ended in just over a year. For Barcelona, he made just five appearances in all competitions. The defender recently discussed what it was like going up against Lionel Messi in training.

🗣️ — Todibo (loan Schalke): "I learned a lot from Messi and I even tackled him a few times, but I was careful not to hurt him. Messi was defended very carefully in training. We all knew that he couldn't get injured." pic.twitter.com/Q389SqxtR4 — Barca Universal (@BarcaUniversal) January 23, 2020

Todibo talks Barcelona training sessions with Lionel Messi

Speaking to German publication BILD, Jean-Clair Todibo revealed that Barcelona had made it clear that their talisman Lionel Messi should always be protected during training. While injuries can occur during training, the club ensured that players defended very carefully around Messi.

Todibo admitted that he learned a lot from Lionel Messi in the training centre. Although he tackled Messi a couple of times, Jean-Clair Todibo said that he was very careful not to hurt him.

Lionel Messi has had multiple injuries in recent seasons. He has already missed more than a month of action with a foot injury and subsequently an adductor injury. With Messi being on the wrong side of 30, it is quite unsurprising that Barcelona will try to protect their talisman as much as possible during training sessions.

Jean Clair-Todibo: Schalke contract details

Jean Clair-Todibo joined the LaLiga club after impressing with French side Toulouse in Ligue 1. After failing to dislodge either Gerard Pique or fellow French defender Clement Lenglet in Barcelona's backline, he will try to improve his fortunes in the Bundesliga. Reports in Spain suggest that Schalke paid a fee of €1.5 million to Barcelona for Todibo. The contract also includes an option to buy for €25 million and another €5 million in add-ons.

Todibo could make his Schalke debut on Saturday, January 25 when Schalke will visit Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

