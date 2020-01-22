Ibiza Vs Barcelona Live Streaming Details, Team News And Manager Comments

Ibiza will take on Barcelona in the upcoming match of Copa del Rey. The match will be played at Estadio Municipal de Can Misses, Ibiza, Spain on Wednesday night, January 22, 2020 (11.30 PM IST). Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann are the top picks to watch out for in Barcelona, while Angel Rodado and Rai Nascimento are the players to watch out for in UD Ibiza.

Also Read l Pep Guardiola net worth, salary and success with Barcelona and Manchester City

Ibiza vs Barcelona team news

After their victory against Granada, Quique Setien can make some changes in the current line-up as Barcelona can rest some key players. Ousmane Dembele was seen training with the team this week and is expected to make his return. Luis Suarez, on the other hand, will not return for the Ibiza match as the player is busy recovering from his knee surgery. Frenkie de Jong also has a huge chance to appear against Ibiza as he returned to training after serving a suspension.

Also Read l Zinedine Zidane feels 'sorry' for Ernesto Valverde after Barcelona sacking

Ibiza vs Barcelona team manager comments

Ibiza boss Pablo Alfaro earlier warned Barcelona and revealed that the Lionel Messi led team should expect war at the Estadi Municipal de Can Misses. He added that the opponents should be ready to bring their A-game as his team is ready for them. He said that his team will not hold back and win the war.

“I’m sure that we’ll bring war. A football war, eh! Don’t be mistaken. A war playing football,” said Ibiza boss Pablo Alfaro during a press conference.

Also Read l Steve Nash came THIS close to beating Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann

Ibiza vs Barcelona live streaming details

Barcelona vs Ibiza match will not be broadcast live on TV in India. Fans will also not be able to live stream the upcoming match on any known streaming app. However, fans can check Copa del Rey's official Facebook page for any possible live streaming details online.

IBZ vs BAR Predicted Teams

Barcelona: Marc Andre ter-Stegen; Nelson Semedo, Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong; Lionel Messi, Ansu Fati, Antoine Griezmann

Ibiza FC: Germán Parreno, Kike Lopez, Fran Grima, Alex Quintanilla, Mariano Gomez, Rai Nascimento, Javi Lara, Pep Caballe, Kwasi Sibo, Angel Rodado, Diego Mendoza, Sergio Cirio

Also Read l Xavi reveals managing Barcelona remains 'biggest dream' despite rejecting offer