ESL Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Espanyol take on rivals Barcelona in Matchday 19 of the La Liga 2019-20 on Sunday. The match is set to be played at the RCDE Stadium, Cornella de Llobregat, Spain. The game commences at 1:30 PM IST.
The 1️⃣8️⃣ for the Barcelona Derby!! pic.twitter.com/zezcfQlwwD— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 3, 2020
Barcelona are two points clear at the top of the La Liga table, having accumulated 39 points from 18 games so far. They ran out comfortable 4-1 winners against Alaves last time out. They would look to continue that form onto the derby clash. Espanyol have had a season to forget so far. They are languishing at the bottom of the table, winning only two games this season so far. They will look to upset Barcelona and maybe move closer to safety.
Lionel Messi is a must-have pick in your Dream11 side. Considering the gulf between the two sides, having Barcelona defenders can benefit as they are likely to keep a clean sheet. Messi’s partner in crime Luis Suarez is also expected to be amongst goals and having Frenkie De jong in the midfield can result in good Dream11 points. From Espanyol, Wu Lei, Granero and Pedraza are the top picks.
