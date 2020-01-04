ESL Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Espanyol take on rivals Barcelona in Matchday 19 of the La Liga 2019-20 on Sunday. The match is set to be played at the RCDE Stadium, Cornella de Llobregat, Spain. The game commences at 1:30 PM IST.

The 1️⃣8️⃣ for the Barcelona Derby!! pic.twitter.com/zezcfQlwwD — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 3, 2020

ESL vs BAR Dream11 Preview

Barcelona are two points clear at the top of the La Liga table, having accumulated 39 points from 18 games so far. They ran out comfortable 4-1 winners against Alaves last time out. They would look to continue that form onto the derby clash. Espanyol have had a season to forget so far. They are languishing at the bottom of the table, winning only two games this season so far. They will look to upset Barcelona and maybe move closer to safety.

ESL vs BAR Dream11 Injury and Availability News:

All players are available for both teams.

ESL vs BAR Dream11 Predicted XI

ESL: Diego López; Javi López, Bernardo, Calero, Dídac; Darder, David López, Roca, Vargas; Wu Lei, Calleri

Diego López; Javi López, Bernardo, Calero, Dídac; Darder, David López, Roca, Vargas; Wu Lei, Calleri BAR: Neto; Nelson Semedo, Gerard Piqué, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong; Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Antoine Griezmann

ESL vs BAR Dream11 Picks

Lionel Messi is a must-have pick in your Dream11 side. Considering the gulf between the two sides, having Barcelona defenders can benefit as they are likely to keep a clean sheet. Messi’s partner in crime Luis Suarez is also expected to be amongst goals and having Frenkie De jong in the midfield can result in good Dream11 points. From Espanyol, Wu Lei, Granero and Pedraza are the top picks.

ESL vs BAR Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Lionel Messi, Luiz Suarez, Jordi Alba

– Lionel Messi, Luiz Suarez, Jordi Alba Vice-Captain –Calleri, Frenkie De Jong, Vargas

–Calleri, Frenkie De Jong, Vargas Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

ESL vs BAR Dream11 Team

Keeper – Neto

– Neto Defenders – Lenglet, Pique, Alba, Pedraza

– Lenglet, Pique, Alba, Pedraza Midfielders – De Jong, Roca, Vargas

– De Jong, Roca, Vargas Forwards – Messi, Suarez, Calleri

ESL vs BAR Dream11 Prediction

Barcelona are likely to thump Espanyol.

